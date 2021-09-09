Fidelity Reduces Ants Valuation Again As China Crackdown Intensifies





(Bloomberg) – Fidelity Investments has lowered its estimate of the valuation of Ant Group Co.s for at least the second time this year, highlighting the deteriorating outlook for fintech giant Jack Mas as the Chinese government intensifies regulation of industry. Boston-based fund managers’ valuation of its holdings in Ant at the end of June implied a total market cap of around $ 78 billion, according to regulatory documents compiled by Bloomberg. This is down from $ 144 billion in February and $ 235 billion just before Ants’ initial public offering was abruptly suspended by regulators in early November. Another file shows that Fidelity may have further reduced its valuation in July, to around $ 67 billion. The limited scope of this month’s disclosure makes it unclear whether the decline reflects a decline in valuation or a change in the fund’s holdings. Representatives for Fidelity and Ant declined to comment. The future of the Mas company has been shrouded in uncertainty as Chinese regulators increase oversight of the country’s billionaires, sort through the details of a fintech industry overhaul, and implement new security rules data and IPOs. Ant, who appointed a new chief executive in March, has pledged to fundamentally revamp his business. The last-minute scuttling of the company’s IPO ten months ago marked the start of a massive campaign by Xi Jinping’s government to curb the freewheeling Chinese private sector, especially the giant’s in the world. data-hungry technology like Ant that had attracted billions of dollars in foreign money managers. While Beijing has tried in recent days to reassure investors of its commitment to backing private companies, few expect authorities to approve a relaunch of Ants’ IPO plans anytime soon. Ant is still awaiting formal approval for its government-mandated transformation into a financial holding company, a structure that will significantly increase its capital requirements and limit its ability to grow. Authorities ordered Ant to open up its payment app to competitors and improve data protection. The company will also need to downsize its main money market fund – once the largest in the world – and sever some links between its payments platform and other financial services. The story continues Fidelitys’ valuation for Ant in June was 48% lower than its investment in the company in 2018. Other large investors include Warburg Pincus, Carlyle Group and Temasek Holdings. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/fidelity-cuts-ant-valuation-again-223340486.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos