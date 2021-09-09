Politics
Boris Johnson’s welfare plan will only help 5% of elderly patients, economists warn.
The care ceiling will help less than one in 20: Boris Johnson’s social protection plan will only help 5% of elderly patients, economists warn … and it could take them three years to reach the limit
- Up to half of total nursing home bills could be excluded from the 86,000 cap, leaving families with tens of thousands of extra pounds to pay.
- The so-called hotel costs in nursing homes which include accommodation, food and heating are not included
- Critics say this means some will still have to sell their homes to pay for care
BorisJohnson’s social care cap will only help 5% of seniors in care, economists warned last night.
It will take them at least three years to rack up bills to reach the limit and as it starts in 2023, it will be necessary to wait until 2026 before reaping the benefits.
It also emerged that up to half of total nursing home bills could be excluded from the 86,000 cap, which would result in families with tens of thousands of extra pounds to pay.
So-called hotel costs in retirement homes which include accommodation, food and heating are not included.
Since only half of the bill counts towards the cap, by the time a retiree reaches 86,000 people, he will have spent double that 172,000.
Boris Johnson’s social care ceiling will only help 5% of older people in care, economists warned last night
Critics say this means some people will still have to sell their homes to pay for care despite the cap. In addition, only the most vulnerable will be able to benefit from care financed by the State because the town halls refuse more than half of the requests because their needs are not considered sufficiently important.
The Prime Minister’s lifetime cap on personal care costs, announced on Tuesday, is higher than charities wanted.
LaingBuisson analysts said that meant only one in 20 of the 800,000 elderly people in institutions or receiving home care would benefit. This only represents 40,000 people. Director William Laing said the numbers were so low as it would take three years in a care home to hit the cap and six years in home care.
The average person dies within two years of entering a care home before reaching the cap. He said: Counting only the cost of care (not hotel costs), private payers will hit the cap of 86,000 after about three years in residential care and six years in home care.
My very rough estimate of the order of magnitude is about 5 per cent of the 800,000, or 40,000, that will benefit from the cap.
But once the system is operational, the proportion of beneficiaries of the ceiling will be higher. The Health Foundation said the limit would help about one in six seniors.
It also emerged that up to half of total nursing home bills could be excluded from the 86,000 cap, landing families with tens of thousands of extra pounds to pay.
Mr Laing also said that depending on what the government decides to include in hotel costs, they could amount to 50% of the total bill for care. He said: If they counted housing and all ancillary supports and other general living expenses, that would be half.
Sir Andrew Dilnot, who conceived the idea for the cap, suggested that a separate annual cap on hotel costs of around 10,000 would significantly reduce the bill. Another factor is that the cap will only fund basic care at the level that a council would fund for the poorest people.
Those who want more expensive care would have to pay a supplement that would not count towards the ceiling. Separately, the amount spent on care will only be taken into account in the ceiling for people deemed eligible by the local council.
Only the most fragile, those who are unable to perform tasks such as bathing, dressing and eating, are eligible. At present, more than half of the applications are rejected. Caroline Abrahams, Age UK, said: This level of cap means that older people shouldn’t have to face such high bills as some do now, but that they need to see how well the public gives importance to this level of reassurance. We think many will be disappointed once they realize that their chances of hitting the cap itself are pretty slim, although more should still gain some support from the revised means test.
The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said a decision on a cap on hotel costs would be taken later this year. A spokesperson said: People in residential care are still responsible for the costs of daily living, including accommodation costs, just as they would be at home.
It has also emerged that the NHS will be exempt from the new tax, which is levied on employers. But care home providers, who will have to pay it, have described it as a kick in the teeth of the industry.
