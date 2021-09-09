PPP, PMLN attack government, Nepra





By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: PMLN spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb and PPPs Sherry Rehman on Wednesday blamed the National Electricity Regulatory Authority (Nepra) and the government for looting people.

A Geo TV investigation found that power companies across the country have been overcharging their users since January of this year, with some going so far as to issue bills for 35 to 37 days in a single month.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, criticizing the government, said that sending electricity bills for 36 to 37 days each month for the past eight months is tantamount to robbing people in broad daylight.

People are being robbed in every way possible, she said.

Attacking Prime Minister Imran Khan, Marriyum said such tactics were devised by the criminal minds of the prime ministers. Continuing to criticize the government, she said everything was falling apart under the Sahab regime in Imran.

The PMLN spokesman added that similar incidents had already been reported for gas bills.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman also criticized the way power companies loot hundreds of millions of rupees by breaking the rules.

She said Nepra and the federal government are complicit in looting people. Sherry Rehman condemned the government and Nepra for remaining silent on the issue. She said Nepra did not follow its own rules and regulations.

Power companies even steal subsidies from the poor, she lamented.

Geo TV reviewed invoices from Karachis K-Electric (KE), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco).

The survey found that a number of power companies had billed their customers for more than a month than the 31 days allowed on several occasions since January 2021.

Overbilling is a flagrant violation of a key condition set by Nepra in its agreement with each of these power distribution companies, which states that all tariffs for residential customers are only applicable over a maximum billing period of 31 days. However, despite being alerted to the issue, Nepra has taken a lax approach and said it will only deal with individual cases of overbilling when they are filed through its consumer complaints channel.

