Politics
Narendra Modi: 20 uninterrupted years in the public service
On October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 71, will complete 20 uninterrupted years of public life. In 2001, he became Prime Minister (CM) of Gujarat. In 2014, he became Prime Minister of India for the first term and won a second term in 2019.
The completion of two decades of unprecedented travel conjures up many vignettes of Modi’s public life. The trajectory of his life from 1967 to 2001 has several unusual elements.
Modi never had a personal address until he became CM. He stayed away from his biological family and did not own a home. the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for about 35 years.
For several decades, Modi did not even have a bank account. What gave him an advantage over many of his contemporaries was that before coming to power, he had traveled all over India, on a budget, to grasp the problems plaguing India. His travel diary is quite rich in terms of first-hand knowledge of the variety of issues.
Meeting with Modi
I first met Narendra Bhai, as we called him then, in 1981-82 in the house of the late Professor Pravin Sheth in Ahmedabad. Professor Sheth headed the Department of Political Science at the University of Gujarat. Modi was in RSS, studying in the postgraduate class.
Sheth told me that Narendra bhai read a lot. He has the curiosity to know things and is a little restless in gaining knowledge. Often delving into detail, Modi is a good observer and a patient listener, the professor informed me. Since then, I have followed and reported on Modis’ career development.
If you look back and compare Modi from 1981 and Modi from 2021, with his flowing white beard, the most consistent characteristic of Modi that strikes you is his self-confidence.
Modis’ self-confidence is seen in his time management and hard work that push human boundaries as much as possible, as well as his habit of planning things well in advance. He is not affected by even occasional self-doubts.
His greatest weakness is his strong likes and dislikes. Modi has a hard time shaking off a grudge. For this reason, he has a somewhat sour relationship with some of the media and can be harsh on his detractors and political opponents.
Modi’s long tenure in power has been neither smooth nor sympathetic. His greatest concern is that, under his leadership, India continues to remain strongly divided on a variety of sensitive issues.
The Prime Minister’s fears and insecurities, common to most world leaders, nevertheless shook the status quo of New Delhi establishments.
There is no doubt that the erection of the Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat, the construction of the new Parliament, the rejuvenation of Hindu infrastructure in Kashi, Ayodhya and elsewhere, the launch of last mile development projects for the poor, the revocation of Section 370, the launch of economic and financial reforms like GST, and direct communication with its supporters has built a lasting legacy for it.
The journey of a Sangh Pracharak (worker) in the Prime Minister’s office, Modis’s political life has gone through three major political turning points.
Formation of the Modi team 1987
There was a tradition in Jan Sangh (the first avatar of BJP) to send one pracharak as secretary (Organization). Pracharak Modi joined the BJP in 1987. He quickly formed his own Modi team. This has become Modis’ style of governance, which continues at PMO in New Delhi. Amit Shah became his staunch deputy at this time.
Modi creates his own hard core, motivates them, gives them projects to carry out and fully supports them. As long as the goals are not achieved, the team does not rest.
Modis’ path was not easy to create. The BJP had many mainstays in Gujarat, all decades older than it. The party had giants like Keshubhai Patel, Shankersinh Vaghela, Ashok Bhatt etc. Each of them had helped build the BJP brick by brick. But, Modi quickly became the center of change within the BJP thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the caste system.
His contacts in powerful religious sects, social institutions and in the corporate world have helped. Modi was among the first leaders to embrace the technology to deliver political messages. Steadfast in his anti-Congress policies from the start, he views the party (BJP) as the most important media in his politics and takes it very seriously.
Stay in Delhi 1995
Another turning point came in 1995 when Gujarat’s supreme decision-making body BJP unanimously decided to ask it to leave Gujarat and stay away from state politics. A decision that ended up costing all seniors their careers.
Modi turned the snub into an opportunity. In Delhi, he broadened his vision, created a pan-Indian network, made friends in the national media, and understood the inner workings of the national BJP and its leaders. But he wanted to go back to Gujarat politics.
The headquarters of the BJP was moved to Keshubhai, then to CM, to make Modi the head of state of the BJP. Patel strongly opposed Modis’s return from Delhi. A senior BJP leader who was aware of this said: After losing the Sabarmati by-election and local elections, Patels’ political position had weakened. He made a fatal mistake in rejecting the proposal to let Modi lead the party.
On August 25, 2001, the year of the 75th anniversary of RSS, Modi organized a major Tapovandana event to facilitate all RSS workers and leaders who built Sangh pariwar in Gujarat. In less than two months, on October 7, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee agreed to replace Patel. This was when Modi first came to power (as Gujarat CM).
Assembly elections 2007
The third important turning point in Modis’ political march came when the Assembly victory in 2007 effectively demonstrated Sangh Pariwar how the affirmation of Hindu identity can bring votes. The recultivation of the Advani-Vajpayee era set back almost overnight.
The 2007 victory (which followed the BJP’s victory in 2002) ultimately gave the party the confidence to reject reluctance to present itself as a Hindu party. From now on development and Hindutva would be the twin boards of the BJP.
As a dedicated RSS man, Modi waited patiently in the queue to let LK Advani play his heats in 2009. After the defeat of Advanis, Modi made his debut in Delhi. There was no turning back.
In 2021, Modi remains undisputed within his party.
|
Sources
2/ https://gulfnews.com/opinion/op-eds/narendra-modi-20-uninterrupted-years-in-public-office-1.82113930
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]