Narendra Modi: 20 uninterrupted years in the public service



Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a holy bath in Sangam in Prayagraj (File)

Image Credit: PTI



On October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 71, will complete 20 uninterrupted years of public life. In 2001, he became Prime Minister (CM) of Gujarat. In 2014, he became Prime Minister of India for the first term and won a second term in 2019.

The completion of two decades of unprecedented travel conjures up many vignettes of Modi’s public life. The trajectory of his life from 1967 to 2001 has several unusual elements.

Modi never had a personal address until he became CM. He stayed away from his biological family and did not own a home. the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for about 35 years.

For several decades, Modi did not even have a bank account. What gave him an advantage over many of his contemporaries was that before coming to power, he had traveled all over India, on a budget, to grasp the problems plaguing India. His travel diary is quite rich in terms of first-hand knowledge of the variety of issues.

Meeting with Modi

I first met Narendra Bhai, as we called him then, in 1981-82 in the house of the late Professor Pravin Sheth in Ahmedabad. Professor Sheth headed the Department of Political Science at the University of Gujarat. Modi was in RSS, studying in the postgraduate class.

Sheth told me that Narendra bhai read a lot. He has the curiosity to know things and is a little restless in gaining knowledge. Often delving into detail, Modi is a good observer and a patient listener, the professor informed me. Since then, I have followed and reported on Modis’ career development.

If you look back and compare Modi from 1981 and Modi from 2021, with his flowing white beard, the most consistent characteristic of Modi that strikes you is his self-confidence.

Modis’ self-confidence is seen in his time management and hard work that push human boundaries as much as possible, as well as his habit of planning things well in advance. He is not affected by even occasional self-doubts.

Modi

Image Credit: Gulf News



His greatest weakness is his strong likes and dislikes. Modi has a hard time shaking off a grudge. For this reason, he has a somewhat sour relationship with some of the media and can be harsh on his detractors and political opponents.

Modi’s long tenure in power has been neither smooth nor sympathetic. His greatest concern is that, under his leadership, India continues to remain strongly divided on a variety of sensitive issues.

The Prime Minister’s fears and insecurities, common to most world leaders, nevertheless shook the status quo of New Delhi establishments.

There is no doubt that the erection of the Sardar Patel statue in Gujarat, the construction of the new Parliament, the rejuvenation of Hindu infrastructure in Kashi, Ayodhya and elsewhere, the launch of last mile development projects for the poor, the revocation of Section 370, the launch of economic and financial reforms like GST, and direct communication with its supporters has built a lasting legacy for it.

The journey of a Sangh Pracharak (worker) in the Prime Minister’s office, Modis’s political life has gone through three major political turning points.

Formation of the Modi team 1987

There was a tradition in Jan Sangh (the first avatar of BJP) to send one pracharak as secretary (Organization). Pracharak Modi joined the BJP in 1987. He quickly formed his own Modi team. This has become Modis’ style of governance, which continues at PMO in New Delhi. Amit Shah became his staunch deputy at this time.

Modi creates his own hard core, motivates them, gives them projects to carry out and fully supports them. As long as the goals are not achieved, the team does not rest.

Modis’ path was not easy to create. The BJP had many mainstays in Gujarat, all decades older than it. The party had giants like Keshubhai Patel, Shankersinh Vaghela, Ashok Bhatt etc. Each of them had helped build the BJP brick by brick. But, Modi quickly became the center of change within the BJP thanks to his in-depth knowledge of the caste system.

His contacts in powerful religious sects, social institutions and in the corporate world have helped. Modi was among the first leaders to embrace the technology to deliver political messages. Steadfast in his anti-Congress policies from the start, he views the party (BJP) as the most important media in his politics and takes it very seriously.

Modi with young students on August 15, India’s independence day

Image Credit: PTI



Stay in Delhi 1995

Another turning point came in 1995 when Gujarat’s supreme decision-making body BJP unanimously decided to ask it to leave Gujarat and stay away from state politics. A decision that ended up costing all seniors their careers.

Modi turned the snub into an opportunity. In Delhi, he broadened his vision, created a pan-Indian network, made friends in the national media, and understood the inner workings of the national BJP and its leaders. But he wanted to go back to Gujarat politics.

The headquarters of the BJP was moved to Keshubhai, then to CM, to make Modi the head of state of the BJP. Patel strongly opposed Modis’s return from Delhi. A senior BJP leader who was aware of this said: After losing the Sabarmati by-election and local elections, Patels’ political position had weakened. He made a fatal mistake in rejecting the proposal to let Modi lead the party.

On August 25, 2001, the year of the 75th anniversary of RSS, Modi organized a major Tapovandana event to facilitate all RSS workers and leaders who built Sangh pariwar in Gujarat. In less than two months, on October 7, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee agreed to replace Patel. This was when Modi first came to power (as Gujarat CM).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets party supporters as he leaves to file his candidacy for the Varanasi Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, after praying at the Baba Kaal Bhairav ​​temple in Varanasi on April 26, 2019.

Image Credit: PTI



Assembly elections 2007

The third important turning point in Modis’ political march came when the Assembly victory in 2007 effectively demonstrated Sangh Pariwar how the affirmation of Hindu identity can bring votes. The recultivation of the Advani-Vajpayee era set back almost overnight.

The 2007 victory (which followed the BJP’s victory in 2002) ultimately gave the party the confidence to reject reluctance to present itself as a Hindu party. From now on development and Hindutva would be the twin boards of the BJP.

As a dedicated RSS man, Modi waited patiently in the queue to let LK Advani play his heats in 2009. After the defeat of Advanis, Modi made his debut in Delhi. There was no turning back.

In 2021, Modi remains undisputed within his party.