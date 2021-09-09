Politics
Six reasons Jim Cramer is worried about the stock market in September
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Wednesday he saw a number of worrying factors that could be contributing to market volatility in September, beyond the simple fact that it was a historically difficult month for stocks.
Here’s what the “Mad Money” host is concerned about:
1. Negative pre-announcements
This week, three companies of paint manufacturersPPG Industries and Sherwin-Williams, as well as home builder PulteGroup have released early announcements to lower forecasts for their current quarters, warning that supply chain issues and material costs pose issues that could lead to downgrades. results worse than expected.
“The good news? None of their stocks have been squashed because demand is still good.… They are still doing business,” Cramer said. “The bad news? These supply issues, they’re not going to go away, seem to be taking hold.”
2. The Fed
Pressure on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to change his stance that inflationary pressures are transient could intensify throughout September, Cramer said.
While this view is the reason the Fed’s very accommodating monetary policy remains in place, Cramer said that “after these early announcements where we keep hearing about rising gross costs, shouldn’t you? not wondering if inflation is more intractable than they thought? “
Raising interest rates would be “the magic elixir” to bring inflation under control, Cramer said. “But they do it by destroying demand and that crushes profits, which in turn crushes stocks.”
3. Higher rates
“If rates go up, it creates more competition for high dividend stocks. Few stocks these days are supported by their returns, but there will be even less if rates go up,” Cramer said.
4. Congress
The “Mad Money” host said there was some kind of double-edged sword implicating the Democrats’ desire to push through their $ 3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan.
This level of spending would surely create jobs and “supercharge the economy,” Cramer said, but it comes at a time when there is already over 10 million jobs in the US As a result, wages would likely rise as companies fight for workers, he said, “which is good if you work for a living but bad if you own stocks “.
“However, if this big stimulus package is killed, the investors who depend on it and what it would do to the businesses they own, well, I have to tell you these people would be disappointed. Without it you can’t support cyclics, ”Cramer said.
5. Fresh supply of stocks
New businesses become public tThrough specialized acquisition companies or traditional IPOs, the market adds a supply of shares, which can serve as “a wet blanket to put out the fire from buyers,” Cramer said.
“Of course, this IPO cycle will eventually play out the way they always do: with a sell-off that will lower all prices to levels where stocks are more attractive,” Cramer said. “We can’t seem to stop this flow of chords.”
6. Geopolitical concerns
Cramer said he remains concerned about China and President Xi Jinping’s unpredictability, especially when it comes to Taiwan, which plays a crucial role in the global semiconductor industry.
“Here’s the gist: Ultimately, I think we can deal with any of these issues, but not all of them at the same time, at least not without falling stock prices,” Cramer said. “And falling stock prices are the goal for September.”
