Boy cuts inaugural ribbon in front of Turkish President





A little boy stole the show at an opening ceremony. A boy at a ceremony in Turkey made a short path to glory. The boy was part of the opening ceremony of a road tunnel in Turkey that was to be inaugurated by the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. However, before Mr Erdogan started the ceremony, the boy got impatient and cut the ribbon with a pair of scissors in his hand. And, as expected, the video went viral on social media. In the clip, a group of children stand in front of Mr. Erdogan and other officials on a stage. As the announcements are made to one side of the stage, a boy standing directly in front of Mr. Erdogan cuts the ribbon. After realizing his mistake, he tries to cover it up by holding the tape in place. Soon Mr. Erdogan slaps the boy on the head and talks to him. After the ceremony, the president talks to the children around him and also exchanges high fives. The video has been viewed over 2.6 times Lakh. A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony of a road tunnel in Turkey. It wasn’t that bad in itself, but this post was reserved for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. pic.twitter.com/dk0cNj3Yrp Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2021 Most of them were happy to see the unexpected turn of events from a child. “The motorway tunnel inaugurated by the future of the country by his little hands … All’s well that ends well,” wrote one person. The motorway tunnel inaugurated by the future of the country by his little hands … All’s well that ends well 🙂 Atish Nakulkrishna ???????? (@ANakulkrishna) September 7, 2021 Some were amused by the child’s misdeeds. Beware of children, especially mean children VED SHARMA (@ sharmaved12) September 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/yqyrVu4sJy for me general (@utkugencal) September 5, 2021 This boy is awesome ????! Kibet (@kibeTweets) September 5, 2021 Then we have this user who provided a clarification on behalf of the child. “This kid didn’t steal the show because this job wasn’t just for Mr. Erdogan. The kids are supposed to cut the tape, several of them have scissors in their hands. This particular kid was too much. early and didn’t cut off with the other kids, ”he wrote. This kid did not steal the show because this job was not reserved for Erdoan. The children are supposed to cut the ribbon, several of them have scissors in their hands. This particular kid was just too early and didn’t cut him off with the other kids. Mehmet Yilmaz (@ MehmetYilmaz446) September 6, 2021 Users also noticed Mr. Erdogan’s reaction to the child’s impatience. “Erdogan to the little guy: catch me outside, how’s that,” read one of the comments. Erdogan to little guy: catch me outside, how is it Eric Bousard (@BousardEric) September 5, 2021 What do you have to say about this event? Click for more new trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/this-boy-is-the-centre-of-attention-by-cutting-inauguration-ribbon-before-turkish-president-2534196 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos