Trump denounces removal of Robert E. Lee statue by “radical left”





Former President Donald Trump lamented the removal of a massive statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va. On Wednesday, warning that “[o]our culture is destroyed and our history and our heritage, good and bad, are extinguished by the radical left ”.

In an emailed statement released by his Save America PAC, Trump described Lee’s statue as “magnificent”, “very famous” and “a beautiful piece of bronze sculpture” before accusing those who supported its removal. “complete desecration”.

The former president’s statement then turned into a history lesson.

“Robert E. Lee is considered by many generals to be the greatest strategist of all,” Trump said. “President Lincoln wanted him to rule the North, in which case the war would have been over in a day. Robert E. Lee chose the other side instead because of his great love for Virginia and, with the exception of Gettysburg, would have won the war.

“He should be remembered as the greatest unifying force after the end of the war, ardent in his determination to bring North and South together through many means of reconciliation and imploring his soldiers to do their duty in becoming good. citizens of this country, ”continued the former president.

Workers remove the top half of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond on September 8, 2021. Bob Brown – Pool / Getty Images

Trump closed his statement by relying on the disastrous evacuation of US forces from Afghanistan, writing: “If only we had had Robert E. Lee to command our troops in Afghanistan, this catastrophe would have ended in complete victory. and total many years ago. What embarrassment we suffer because we do not have the genius of a Robert E. Lee!

The 21-foot-tall bronze statue of Lee, which had anchored the Virginia capital’s Monument Avenue since its installation in 1890, was removed from its graffiti pedestal, cut into pieces and taken away for storage to the cheers of hundreds of spectators.

Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam ordered the statue’s removal last summer amid nationwide protests and riots over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. However, the case was on hold until the Virginia Supreme Court cleared the way last week for the statue to be dismantled.

Four other Confederate monuments on the avenue – representing Civil War leaders JEB Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis and Matthew Fontaine Maury – were removed last year.

The overthrow of the statue of Lee was the latest chapter in a multi-generational debate over the fate of Confederate monuments that has become urgent in the wake of the murderous White Nationalist riot in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017. Violence stemmed from a “Unite the Right” protest against the removal of the statues of Lee and Jackson, which were finally taken down in July of this year.

Days after the riot, Trump tweeted his opposition to the removal of historic monuments.

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being torn apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments,” he wrote at the time. “You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson, who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So stupid! “

As protests rocked cities across the country in the summer of 2020, Trump announced that he had authorized federal authorities to arrest anyone caught vandalizing or attempting to demolish monuments and threatened that violators. would be sentenced to prison terms of up to 10 years.

“They are bad people, they don’t like our country and they don’t tear down our monuments,” Trump told reporters at the time. “I just want this to be clear.”

Former President Donald Trump claims Confederate General Robert E. Lee would have won the war in Afghanistan “many years ago”. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

The last statue standing on Monument Avenue represents black tennis champion Arthur Ashe, who was born and raised in Richmond and won three Grand Slam singles titles before dying of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1993.

