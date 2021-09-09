Government slammed for allowing utilities to ‘mow’ consumers





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) criticized government for reports that power companies send electricity bills to their customers for more than 31 days authorized in one month.

The PPP questioned the silence of the Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on this blatant violation of the rules, while the PML-N called it an act of tenacity on the part of the leaders.

It is shocking that utilities have issued bills for more than the 31 days allowed in a month and that this has been happening since January 2021, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said in a statement on Wednesday.

Senator Rehman said people across the country are being forced to pay unreasonably high electricity bills.

Electricity companies accused of sending monthly bills for 37 days instead of the statutory 31 days

Why is this flagrant violation of Nepra (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) rules not monitored? she asked.

While the rules state that all tariffs for residential customers are only applicable over a maximum billing period of 31 days, power companies issue bills for 35 and 37 days of electricity consumption to their customers in one. single month in order to increase tariff charges. . This blatant disregard for the law is a matter of concern, said the leader of the PPP.

Why doesn’t Nepra enforce the laws on the power companies and solve the problem systematically, rather than on a case-by-case basis? What about people who don’t know how to file a complaint? Are there any plans to return their overcharged amounts? she asked.

Ms Rehman, who is also the party’s House leader in the Senate, called for an immediate investigation into the matter and action to resolve the matter.

Senator PPP regretted that the electricity companies that overcharged were allowed to leave free of charge.

This is all happening under government watch and its silence only makes the government complicit in the crime, she said.

In her statement, PML-N Information Secretary and MK Marriyum Aurangzeb called the act of power companies to send 37-day bills to their consumers in the past eight months as an act of flight in broad daylight and held Prime Minister Imran Khan directly responsible.

She said the PTI was pillaging the people of the country in every way imaginable and more.

This latest tactic of stealing money from locals is a brainchild of the evil spirit of Imran Khan, she claimed.

Ms Aurangzeb, who was information minister under the previous PML-N government, said Mr Khan imposed the law of the jungle on the country. The same tactic, she said, had been used to plunder the population through gas bills, which the then minister also confessed, but the prime minister saved him from responsibility.

The people of the country are being plundered by this government by all means be it sugar, flour, wheat, drugs, oil, electricity, gas or LNG, she said.

According to media reports, Karachis K-Electric, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Multan Electric Power Company, Gujranwala Electric Power Company, and Sukkur Electric Power Company charged their customers more than the 31 days allowed in one month. on more than one occasion since January 2021 in violation of Nepras’ agreement with electricity distribution companies.

Posted in Dawn, September 9, 2021

