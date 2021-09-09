Why regime change in Afghanistan makes the meeting important

The virtual meeting comes at a time when China and Russia have already established contact with the Taliban dispensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair tomorrow (Thursday 9 September) the annual summit of the group of five BRICS nations in virtual format.

The meeting will bring together Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Foreign Ministry (MEA).

The situation in Afghanistan is expected to be widely discussed during the meeting. In addition to this, the leaders will also exchange their views on the impact of the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and other current global and regional issues.

As we approach the annual Five Nations Summit, here’s everything we know about this collective and the role it plays.

What is the BRICS?

BRICS stands for the grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

It is a collective of the five of the world’s largest developing countries, accounting for 42 percent of the world’s population, 23 percent of global GDP and 16 percent of global trade. The five countries also cover an area of ​​over 39,000,000 square kilometers, or about 27% of the world’s land surface.

On November 30, 2001, Jim ONeill, a British economist who was then president of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, coined the term BRIC to describe the four emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The first official summit of the BRIC group was held in Yekaterinburg in June 2009 in the presence of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Dmitry Medvedev, Manmohan Singh and Hu Jintao, the respective leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China. The summit focused on improving the global economic situation and reforming financial institutions and discussed how the four countries could cooperate better in the future.

In 2010, South Africa began efforts to join the BRIC group, and the formal admission process began in August, which culminated with its entry as a member country in December of the same year.

In 2014, a new institution was created under the aegis of the BRICS: the New Development Bank (NDB), conceived as a rival to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank dominated by the United States and Europe. .

NDB has subscribed capital of $ 50 billion, of which $ 10 billion is paid-up capital. It has become one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world.

Role of the BRICS

BRICS countries say they fight for “fairer international governance” in a multilateral system which they perceive as dominated by the Euro-American West.

“Since the start of their dialogue in 2006, these countries have sought to establish fairer international governance, more suited to their national interests,” the group said on its website.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov detailed: “BRICS is becoming a magnet for many emerging economies. They look to us because the group protects the values ​​of multilateralism, supports transparent, non-discriminatory, open, free and inclusive international trade, and rejects unilateral economic restrictions and protectionist measures in developing international economic ties.

In 2019, V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for MEA, in a question to Rajya Sabha said: “The BRICS countries have been the main engines of global economic growth over the years. At the same time, the BRICS has become a factor for a peaceful, prosperous and multipolar world.

“BRICS leaders are discussing various issues of global importance, including the global financial and security situation, the fight against terrorism, climate change, sustainable development, reform of the multilateral system, reform of the WTO and international governance institutions, the means to promote intra-BRICS cooperation, including in the scientific field. & technology, commerce, health, information and communication technologies, people-to-people exchanges. “

The BRICS have also shown that developing countries don’t have to go through the West to understand the world. The BRICS have proven that there is a huge world outside of the West that has far-reaching reach.

India and BRICS

From an Indian perspective, the BRICS have become the voice of developing countries or countries of the South. As these countries face an aggressive club of developed countries, raising challenges on issues ranging from the World Trade Organization to climate change, New Delhi believes the BRICS must protect the rights of developing countries.

In addition, the BRICS platform offers an opportunity for India to balance the Russia-China axis. He also provides a platform for India to galvanize its counterterrorism efforts and has worked within the group to take a strong stand against terrorism and provoke targeted consultations on specific aspects related to terrorism.

Afghanistan on the BRICS agenda

The situation in Afghanistan and the fears about the terrorist infrastructure on Afghan territory will be high on the agenda of the BRICS summit on 9 September.

The next summit comes at a time when China and Russia have already established contact with Taliban relief. They are currently fighting the Taliban and they have also kept their missions in Kabul open at a time when most countries have withdrawn their diplomats from Afghanistan for security reasons.

As Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin noted that the BRICS countries already had “communication and coordination” on the Afghan issue at the meeting of their national security advisers held on August 24, where they adopted an action plan to strengthen practical cooperation in the fight against terrorism. and terrorist financing, amid growing concerns that various terrorist groups could step up their activities from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The group is expected to discuss the issue of recognizing the new Taliban interim government in Afghanistan and channeling development aid under the leadership of the BRICS Development Bank, also known as the New Development Bank.

While Russia and China have shown an inclination towards the Taliban, they should insist that the BRICS Bank extend its aid to this war-torn country, whose economy is in tatters.

However, a source said that India, Brazil and South Africa might disagree, adding that these countries would like the BRICS Bank to expand its support for development projects in other countries.

