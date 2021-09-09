Minister of Youth and Sports Amali calls on DBON to respond to President Jokowi’s instructions for the development of sports achievements





The Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemnpora) RI will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 38th National Sports Day (Haornas) at POPKI Sports Center, Cibubur, East Jakarta on Thursday (9/9).

Jakarta: The Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemnpora) RI will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 38th National Sports Day (Haornas) at POPKI Sports Center, Cibubur, East Jakarta, Thursday (9/9) . . Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said that during the 38th Haornas commemoration, his party raised the theme of the great conception of national sports towards advanced Indonesia. “Why we have adopted this theme as the theme of the 38th National Sports because tomorrow the implementation of the National Sports Grand Design will start and be delivered by the president or kick off the start of the implementation of the DBON,” said Minister of Youth and Sports Amali in a virtual press conference, Wednesday (8/8). 9). He explained that DBON was a response to a directive or order from President Joko Widodo on Haornas’ 37th birthday. In his directive, President Jokowi called for the development model of national successful sports to be completely revised. “So our implementation will begin tomorrow and we will respond immediately to the chairman’s leadership by giving birth to Great National Sports Design,” he said. According to Menpora Amali, the 38th Haornas commemoration was also attended by President Jokowi who was present virtually from the state palace. Then there were also heads of institutions, heads of ministries, heads of non-ministerial institutions, governors / regents and mayors. “There will also be KONI, NOC, NPC, the leaders of the sports branch. We also invite university leaders and deans of sports faculties from all over Indonesia and other stakeholders. Of course, we do not forget our partners in Commission X DPR RI “, he explained. Regarding the DBON, explained the Minister of Youth and Sports Amali, this DBON will later become the upstream to downstream regulator of national sports, starting from the supervision of athletes until the end of the exploits. athletes at the Olympic and Paralympic levels. According to him, Indonesia has been independent for 76 years. However, it does not yet have a sporty and athletic design which has so far been achieved by accident or the athlete is found. “We don’t have an achievement design, which we have got so far if I dare say it’s not well designed, there are one or two sports that have been designed but the sports achievements are always from top to bottom, with this National Sports Grand Design we have the certainty, have the guarantee that it is structured, well planned and also long term, sustainable, ”he said. Thanks to DBON, athletes will be made and prepared from the lower layers to the elite. So when the senior athletes retire there will be a replacement and it will be continuous. “This is called designing, achievements are created, achievements must be made, cannot be found so there has to be creation of achievements,” he said. (ded)

