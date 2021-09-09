Polarization and polls





Parliamentary democracy is based on the assumption that the opposition and the government will be able to work in coordination, at least within the framework of the precepts of the constitution, in order to ensure the smooth running of the tasks of governance. But the strong polarization that we have seen across the country between political parties made it impossible. This was not possible in 2019 when the time came to nominate new people for the two posts of the ECP, which had become vacant, later when the post of president became vacant and now when two more seats of the the ECP must be filled ahead. of the next general election. The usual assumption, based on constitutional precepts, is that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will meet and discuss a panel of names, which is then forwarded to a parliamentary committee to make a choice based on the number. party representations in the National Assembly. . However, Prime Minister Imran Khan refused to meet with opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, and communication between the two men takes place only through letters.

The result was a move towards chaos. The deadline for filling the two positions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not far away. But we are not getting closer to a smooth and sensible decision. The opposition rejected the names transmitted by the government, alleging they are partisan. It is for this reason that discussion is encouraged between the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, so that issues like this can be resolved. As this does not happen, Shahbaz Sharif asked Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to take charge of forming a committee to propose names of the opposition parties, in consultation with the PPP and the JUI-F. It is not known how long this process will take. But we are already seeing that the divide between government and opposition affects the crucial question of the formulation of the PCE. What if an uncontroversial body that is generally respected and accepted by all parties can be put in place.

The constant problems of resolving disputes between the government and the opposition tell a sad tale of our parliamentary system and also of the dichotomy that now divides those in it. The last time, the situation had worsened to the point that the government unilaterally chose two members and asked the president to notify their names. However, this measure was canceled by the courts. We would rather not see such shenanigans again. Parliament and political parties need to be mature and willing to serve the people to the best of their ability by ensuring that there is no unnecessary tension or element of bias created in this process. quite simple.

