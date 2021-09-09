Mamata Banerjee blames PM Modi for ‘agency politics’ ahead of critical polls





Mamata Banerjee urged party workers not to take Bhabanipur polls lightly (File) Calcutta: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee kicked off her election campaign for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency with a low-key meeting of party workers, but in her agenda setting speech, she said attacked the BJP for unleashing central agencies against political opponents and blamed the prime minister directly. and Minister of the Interior for that. “They tricked Congress using agencies, they tricked Mulayam Singh using agencies, they tricked Sharad Pawar using agencies,” Ms. Banerjee said. “Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are behind this. As the elections were declared, the agencies began to dance. Abhishek (Banerjee) received notice, Partha Chatterjee received notice, even before the elections were declared, Bobby and Subrata Mukherjee received notices, ”she added. . TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was questioned on Monday by the Execution Directorate in Delhi. Minister Partha Chatterjee is summoned by the CBI in a chit fund case and Bobby Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, also ministers, are summoned in the Narada corruption case. “Abhishek was interrogated for nine hours one day and now they want to question him again. Why is a case registered in Calcutta now being moved to Delhi,” Ms. Banerjee asked. Without naming Suvendu Adhikari, leader of TMC turned BJP, she said: “The person who actually took the money in the Narada case, he has no record against him. Why ? Why can’t he be questioned by the Bengal police? Is he the son of a God? If he can decide where and when the police can question him, we too must have the same right. BJP Head of State Dilip Ghosh said: “There is no such thing as a fake thief and a real thief. We have seen people taking money from the screen. Why can’t they not be questioned? Others can be questioned later, but those summoned must explain. No one has been convicted yet, but they are afraid of being caught, so they say such things. “ The BJP has yet to declare the name of its candidate from Bhabanipur. Dilip Ghosh, who admitted yesterday that some potential candidates refused to run in Bhabanipur, said today that the BJP will declare its candidate in a day or two. A list of probable candidates had been sent to the head office. “The BJP will fight in Bhabanipur with all its might. MPs and MPs will be deployed to work in the constituency,” he said. The Left Front today appointed its candidate, a 31-year-old lawyer, Srijeeb Biswas. CPM chief Sujan Chakraborty said: “Bhabanipur has traditionally been a seat of Congress. But now that they’ve said they won’t be putting forward a candidate, we’re doing it. We believe it is our duty to eliminate all anti-BJP and anti-TMC votes. of these parties. “ In her speech today, Ms. Banerjee called on her party employees not to take the Bhabanipur polls lightly. “There was a plot against me in Nandigram. There could be plots against me here too. The election of Bhabanipur is very important in the context of 2024. We have to win.”

