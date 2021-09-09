California man pleads guilty to hate crime for attacking 5 people in Turkish restaurant





William Stepanyan, a 23-year-old Californian, pleaded guilty to hate crime charges after attacking five people at a Turkish restaurant. The attack occurred at Café Istanbul, a family-owned restaurant in Malibu, Calif., At 8 p.m. on November 4, 2020. Stepanyan, an Armenian-American, and eight others drove to the restaurant and attacked five people, including the restaurateur. and employees. Earlier that day, Stepanyan wrote a text stating that he wanted to go “hunting for [T]urks. “He wore a mask during the attack, threw chairs and shouted derogatory slurs at the Turks. Either he or his accomplice Harry Chalikyan, 24, shouted at people in the restaurant:” We are come to kill you! We are going to kill you! “Said a press release from the Ministry of Justice (DOJ). Four of the victims were Turkish. Several victims were injured in the attack. One person lost sensation in their legs and collapsed several times due to the injury, the DOJ said. Stepanyan ripped off the restaurant’s computer terminals, smashed glassware, and stole someone’s iPhone in the attack. The restaurant suffered damage of at least $ 20,000 and had to close temporarily. The closure cost the restaurant thousands of dollars in lost revenue. Stepanyan now faces a legal maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. The FBI investigated the Stepanyan attack and received assistance from the Beverly Hills Police Department. Stepanyan’s accomplice Chalikyan will be tried on October 26. Chalikyan has pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy and five counts of hate crime. Stepanyan and his alleged accomplices may have been upset that in October 2020 Turkey supported Azerbaijan in its border dispute with Armenia, according to the DOJ press release. Armenian and Turkish relations have historically been strained by the Turkish genocide against the Armenian people during WWI. An estimated 1.5 million Armenians died during the genocide, wrote the International Association of Genocide Experts in June 2005. Turkey has long viewed Azerbaijan as a regional ally, the Associated Press (AP) reported. The alliance between the two nations angered the Arminians, whose country lies between the two. Turkey has accepted Azerbaijan’s oil and gas exports and, in return, Azerbaijan has invested heavily in Turkey. The Turkish army has also trained Azerbaijani officers for decades, according to the PA. Turkey is Azerbaijan’s third largest supplier of military equipment after Russia and Israel. Turkey does not have diplomatic relations with Armenia. In 2009, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan backtracked on reconciliation efforts with Armenia which angered residents of Azerbaijan. News week contacted the Justice Department for comment.

