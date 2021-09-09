Johnson ends Tory revolt over $ 12 billion national insurance hike





Boris Johnson has ended a Tory rebellion to gain MPs’ support for his controversial $ 12 billion tax hike to tackle the NHS Covid backlog and reform social care funding. The Commons voted 319 to 248 in favor of the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions despite the deep discontent of many Tory MPs. Five backbenchers voted against the measure while 37 others did not vote although not all deliberately abstained as some were said to have been allowed to leave Westminster. The five rebels included former ministers Sir John Redwood and Esther McVey as well as Sir Christopher Chope, Philip Davies and Neil Hudson. At least five other Jake Berry, Steve Baker, Dehenna Davison, Richard Drax and Sir Roger Gale have indicated they are deliberately abstaining. The result announced in the chamber means that the government’s working majority of over 80 was reduced to 71 although a division list released later recorded just 317 votes for the measure. It follows a series of discrepancies in recent months on the number of votes announced in the Commons and on the official division list. The result reflected concern among the Tory ranks that Mr Johnson was not only abandoning a clear promise not to raise major tax rates, but that he was raising the tax burden to record levels in peacetime. (PA Graphics) There was dismay that a plan to cap the costs of social care in England at 86,000 for life would mainly benefit older households in the wealthier parts of the South at the expense of working families elsewhere. Some MPs have also questioned whether the promised tranche of funding for social care in England would ever reach it or be absorbed first by the NHS. During the debate in the House of Commons, Jake Berry, the head of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, warned that this is a levy that will never go down, it can only go up. It is fundamentally anti-conservative and in the long run this will massively hurt our party’s prospects as we will never outbid Labor in the arms race of an NHS tax, he said. The story continues Meanwhile, ministers have turned to Labor for voting against a measure that will provide additional funding for the NHS. Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling said: They voted against crucial funding to tackle Covid backlogs in our hospitals and cap the costs of care for the elderly and vulnerable, while offering no plan to them. Labor argued that funding the scheme through increased national insurance was unfair and a tax on jobs and that would not end the need for people to sell their homes to cover the costs of social care.

