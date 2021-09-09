Trump White House Tried To Minimize US Injury In Iran Attack, Ex-Official Says | Donald trump





Donald Trumps at the White House has called on the Pentagon to downplay and delay reports of brain damage suffered by US troops in an Iranian missile attack on Iraq last year, a former spokesperson says of the defense.

Alyssa Farah said she pushed back pressure from the White House, which came after Trump first claimed there had been no casualties, then called the injuries a headache and not very serious.

More than 100 American soldiers were eventually diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries in the missile attack on two bases in Iraq housing American troops on January 8, 2020, launched by Tehran in retaliation for the American drone murder of General of the United States. guardians of the revolution Qassem Suleimani five days earlier.

About 80% of the American victims of the missile attack were able to return to service in a few days, but dozens had to be evacuated to Germany and then the United States for treatment.

Farah described the attack as the heaviest hours of my life in an interview with a new podcast, One Decision, hosted by former CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski and former head of UK intelligence agency MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove.

Farah, who continued to work in the White House, said that when Trump claimed there were no casualties as a result of the attack, it was true at the time that we communicated these facts to the president.

But she added: I think where things have faltered is there has been an effort by the White House to say, it hasn’t worked, the Iranians haven’t succeeded in harming our targets in response. And I think it went too far.

And I think it ended up glossing over what ended up being some very significant injuries suffered by American troops after the fact, Farah told the podcast, which was due to air Thursday.

She said it was the Pentagon’s policy to disclose facts as they arrived and were verified, and as a result, the total number of reported victims increased throughout January 2020, annoying the House. White.

We received a reluctance from the White House, can you point that differently? Can it be every 10 days or every two weeks, or do we do an afterthought? said Farah. The White House would prefer that we not give regular updates on this. It was this bad news, drop by drop, in quotes.

Farah said she didn’t give in to the pressure, saying: My feeling was that if my experience had taught me anything, transparency would always be your best friend in this area.

The murder of Suleimani, as his car left Baghdad airport upon arrival in Iraq on January 3, 2020, has been highly controversial. The UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings at the time, Agnes Callamard, called it an unlawful killing because Washington had not provided sufficient evidence of an imminent threat from Suleimani.

Four days before the airstrike, a crowd of Shiite militiamen and their supporters broke into the grounds of the US embassy in Baghdad before being persuaded to withdraw. After Suleimani’s death, then U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed there was evidence Suleimani foresaw an imminent attack on U.S. embassies and bases, and Trump later said that ‘there was a plot to blow up our embassy. But members of Congress said there was no such claim in their intelligence briefing on the drone strike. Pompeo later said the strike was aimed at deterrence.

Farah insisted that there was an extremely credible and carefully planned potential to harm US and coalition partners.

Imminence is really the word I think people would cling to how immediate it was, she added. Farah said she advised senior Pentagon officials not to base justification just on asserting impending attacks, but because we have a terrorist on the battlefield in Iraq and something extremely daring for it. chief to do, watching the green zone being attacked from the ground in Iraq.

American legal opinion is divided over the Suleimani strike. Some academics have said this was justified by the role of Iranian generals in the region in orchestrating attacks against the United States and its allies. Others argue that this is not sufficient cause under international law, as there has been no declared state of war between the United States and Iran.

I think it was a violation of international law because we were not at war with Iran, said Gary Solis, a retired sailor, former assistant professor at West Point Military Academy and author of the 2006 book titled Law of Armed Conflict. Not only were we not at war with Iran, but where we killed it was in a state we are not at war with. So what authority did we have to kill him?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/09/trump-white-house-tried-to-play-down-us-injuries-in-iran-attack-suleimani-former-official The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos