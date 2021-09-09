Digitization of land registers to defeat Qabza groups: PM





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the use of technology will help defeat land grabbers, as anyone can now get information about plots and other land online.

Investment and prosperity come when there is the rule of law and justice is served and the digitization of land registers and cadastral mapping in Islamabad is a major step towards that end, he argued.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the inaugural function here regarding the digitization of land registers and cadastral mapping. He praised the land register digitization system and said 1,000 hectares of forest land had been seized in Islamabad.

He said that this work was done because there were a lot of land mafias who didn’t want it to be because it suited them best and they had accumulated wealth through land grabbing. He called the new initiative a major step forward towards transparency, which these mafias oppose.

Prime Minister Imran pointed out that the RBF should have been computerized a long time ago, but this is not the case as the reason for the lack of computerization is to benefit interest groups more. He noted that there are currently large groups of land grabbers in Pakistan who have made so much money by occupying land that they do not want such work.

Speaking again on the potential of Pakistanis overseas, he said only they could help cope with the current account deficit, which was linked to the value of the rupee and inflation. Overseas Pakistanis can invest here with comfort, but they have failed in the past to provide them with the necessary environment to do so, he argued.

He explained that overseas Pakistanis often tend to invest by buying plots but the powerful mafia used to occupy those plots and recover them was impossible. He added in court, nearly 50 percent of cases involved property.

The prime minister said 300 billion rupees of land had been seized or unused in Islamabad, as well as 100 billion rupees from a thousand acres of forest land had been occupied in the federal capital. He said that the threat of transparency is on the people who have made so much money due to the lack of transparency in Pakistan and have become powerful people.

He said there is a lot of oppression on weak people and the government too. If powerful people occupy someone’s land, it is impossible for people to get rid of their control over the whole system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/890079-land-record-digitisation-to-defeat-qabza-groups-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos