On 38th National Sports Day, Jokowi issues presidential decree on grand conception of national sports





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially signed the Presidential Regulation No.26 of 2021 concerning the Grand Design of National Sports (DBON). The publication of these regulations coincided with the commemoration of the 38th National Sports Day (Haornas) on Thursday, September 9, 2021. In addition to congratulating the celebration of Haornas, Jokowi also thanked the sportsmen and the public who have always supported the progress of Indonesian sport. She said this year’s Haornas celebration came with a proud record of achievement in winning medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. According to him, the achievements of this time are not only proud, but also inspire the nation and spur other brilliant achievements in the future. “A deep gratitude and gratitude for the struggle and the hard work of the athletes. The perseverance of the coaches who have been able to hone great talents so that the name of the nation is proud through sporting achievements,” Jokowi said in his virtual speech in Jakarta. Jokowi said sports achievements should be improved together. Because, according to him, the realization does not appear only, but by a systematic and lasting process, from upstream to downstream. “We need to focus on working to produce great talents in the field of sport so that more and more outstanding athletes are born who will make Indonesia proud on the international stage,” Jokowi said. With the existence of DBON, Jokowi is optimistic that Indonesia will be able to compete and achieve more achievements in the sports world. He also asked all stakeholders to synergize to create a more modern sports industry and to organize various healthy sports competitions and promote success. Jokowi said: “We need to find top talent from an early age so that they become a solid foundation for moving the world of sport in Indonesia forward.” Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali said DBON will be a new hope for Indonesia to improve sports performance. “The government has established presidential regulations as the legal framework for the implementation of DBON,” Amali said during a speech at POPKI Sports Center, Cibubur, east of Jakarta.



DBON is a response to a directive or order from President Joko Widodo on the 37th Haornas commemoration last year. In his directive, Jokowi called for the nationally successful sports development model to be evaluated as a whole. “It is also a sign that today a new hope has been born for Indonesia’s sporting achievements,” Party politician Golkar said. Zainudin explained that DBON will later regulate national sports from upstream to downstream, starting with the training of athletes through sporting achievements at the Olympic and Paralympic levels. According to him, although it has been 76 years since Indonesia’s independence, Indonesia does not yet have a clear sports design. “The athletes acquired so far by accident or found by accident. ” DBON, he said, is like a factory that prepares athletes, from the lower strata to the elite, to be able to compete. There are 14 priority sports at the Olympic Games, namely athletics, badminton, rock climbing, artistic gymnastics, weightlifting, cycle races, archery, shooting, swimming, rowing, karate, taekwondo, wushu and pencak silat. In addition, there are also five priority sports for Paralympic Games. The sports are para-badminton, para-weightlifting, swimming, para-table tennis and para-athletics. Read also : Emma Raducanu’s key to qualifying for US Open semifinals at age 18

