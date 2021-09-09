PML -N leadership splits over white paper against PTI





Amraiz Khan

Another difference was discovered within PML (N) regarding the publication of a white paper against the PTI government on its three year performance.

Sources within the PML (N) told Pakistan Observer that few party leaders have cornered PML (N) spokesman Azma Bokhari on preparing a white paper against the PTI government and reacting to it. which last decided to leave the official media cell of the PML (N).

According to the details, the Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan group and the Azmi Bukhari group disagree over the release of a white paper on government performance by the PML-N Punjab.

PML-N Punjab Under Secretary for Information Imran Goraiah urged the media to issue a white paper on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that before the publication of the white paper against the budget, differences arose among the leaders of the League, which led to the formation of two powerful groups.

Earlier it was reported that a white paper against the government budget would be released this year. The Rana Mashhood group includes Malik Ahmad Khan, Saba Sadiq and Raheela Khadim Hussain. The Uzma Bukhari group includes Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Zeeshan Rafique and Samiullah.

Previously, Pakistan Muslim League general secretary Nawaz PML-N Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that his party would issue a white paper against the poor performance of Imran Khan’s government over the past three years.

He said the PML-N would expose the government’s failure at the political, diplomatic and economic levels. The PML-N secretary general, saying he was publishing the white paper, was quick to criticize the high inflation in the country during the Imran regime.

Most PML (N) leaders are of the opinion that people did not have the resources to procure enough basic necessities for their families and they curse the government of Imran Khan every time they go to the market for shopping.

They also challenged the prime minister that he should try to come to any market and bazaar to deal with people without his security and protocol.

He said inflation was at its peak in the current government for the past three years, but ministers were wrongly claiming positive economic signs due to their regime’s better policies.

But now, what about the PMLN’s stance on high inflation, the leaders have separated themselves over the release of the white paper.

It should be mentioned here that the PML-N leadership is already going through a difficult time adopting two different narratives that have caught the attention of the media and political opponents.

At their core is party leader Nawaz Sharifs’ position that the establishment is obstructing the policies and programs of elected governments.

and, therefore, unless the establishment is caught, criticized and pressured to limit itself to what it sees as its constitutional role, contesting and winning elections will be meaningless.

His daughter and party vice-chair, Maryam Nawaz, is the stance’s most vocal supporter and draws large crowds at political rallies.

On the other side, Shehbaz Sharif, the party chairman has always believed that the establishment is a reality the party must live with and therefore pleads for coexistence, or mafahamat.

His position may not inspire large crowds, but many of those contesting the party ticket elections feel that his position is more suited to the realities on the ground and that if the party is to stay in the arena election and possibly win the next election, he must try to achieve housing with the establishment.

The position of the younger Sharif brothers is not new, but what is new is his detailed public articulation of this position and openly admits the mistakes of the past by adopting aggressive policies which he believes led to defeat. of the party in the 2018 general election.

When reaching out to Azma Bokhari for her take on the matter, she said it was an internal party matter and that she would only comment within the party, not in public.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/pml-n-leadership-parts-ways-over-white-paper-against-pti/

