ANALYSIS-Triggering reforms, Xi returns to China’s socialist roots

When Xi Jinping took command of the Communist Party at the end of 2012 and proclaimed “only socialism can save China,” it was largely overlooked as the superficial mention of an archaic slogan – not to be taken literally in a modern market economy. .

But sweeping new policy measures – from cracking down on internet companies, for-profit education, online gaming and real estate market excesses – to promulgating “Common Prosperity,” show Xi’s seriousness in bringing back China towards its socialist roots. After removing term limits in 2018, China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong is pushing what some observers call a mini “revolution,” by curbing the excesses of capitalism and shaking off negative cultural influences from China. West.

The effort, spanning everything from school curricula – including the newly commissioned study of “Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” – to tighter regulation of the real estate sector and a squeeze on what the government sees it as unhealthy entertainment, has rocked investors and instigated authorities and state media to try to appease the markets. On Wednesday, for example, the official People’s Daily sought to reassure the private sector that its support “had not changed”: recent regulatory measures were aimed at “rectifying the market order”, promoting competition. loyal, to protect the rights of consumers and to “perfect the socialist system”. market economy system “.

But the intention, observers say, is clear. “Xi wants to tackle a very contemporary problem, namely how neoliberal reforms have made China much less egalitarian, and bring back the sense of mission that shaped Maoist China in the beginning,” said Rana Mitter, professor of history and of Chinese Politics at the University of Oxford.

This inequality, along with the vast wealth and power accumulated by some industries, threatened to undermine social stability and ultimately the legitimacy of the party if left unchecked, some analysts have said. The reform schedule reflects confidence that China can solve its problems through its own hybrid system instead of following the West’s model, whose shortcomings – from handling COVID-19 to the chaos of the US election and withdrawal from Afghanistan – are repeatedly portrayed in China as evidence of systemic degradation.

“The state control model appeared to serve China well in the fight against COVID,” said Chen Daoyin, a Chile-based political commentator and former associate professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. . Xi believes in finding a balance between government and markets, and between power and capital, Chen said.

“The danger is that when the state cannot resist extending its visible hand… it creates unpredictability and political risk for capital,” Chen said. The Hong Kong market, where many Chinese tech companies targeted for crackdown are listed, has lost more than $ 600 billion in value since July as investors are tricked by the new regulations and scouring old rhetoric in search of clues as to what might become.

Xi’s militant populism also demonstrates confidence that he can afford to alienate elites who fall on the wrong side of his politics as he consolidates his record for a third five-year term – without there being visible competition. But his calculation goes even further, analysts say.

“Xi is an ambitious leader with a big vision who really wants to make history as the man who saved the party and made China strong,” said Yang Chaohui, senior lecturer in politics at Peking University. . The Chinese State Council’s Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SIR. REPAIR? Under Mao, the early iterations of the party doctrine aspired to liberate people from the exploitation of capital, destroy private property, and defeat US imperialism.

Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s successor, took a pragmatic turn, allowing market forces to spur production and unleashing four decades of skyrocketing growth that fueled massive accumulation of wealth – but also deep inequality. This summer’s reforms are made possible by Xi’s consolidation of control since taking office: he unleashed a massive anti-corruption campaign, eliminated the space for public dissent, and reaffirmed the power of the Communist Party – with him- even at the “core” – in all aspects of society.

With this power, Xi tackles a range of societal issues, from people with not enough babies and an unhealthy obsession with academic success to young adults so stressed out by the mad rush that they would rather give up and “Stay flat”. New rules prevent young people from spending too much time playing online games and too much money promoting their idols. “Xi has set out to tackle the issues that cause anxiety to ordinary people, such as corrupt officials and the gap between rich and poor,” Chen said.

While many Chinese express skepticism that Beijing may get people to have more babies or make housing in big cities more affordable, some of the measures seem popular: many parents welcome a reduction in the educational load and the new program of three hours per week. time limit for children to play online games. “Defending the people gives them a high moral position to consolidate their authority within the party and makes it difficult for their political opponents to attack them. After all, who can be against social equality?

