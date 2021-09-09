President Joko Widodo reviews COVID-19 vaccination in Wajo Regency





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by First Lady Iriana Jokowi began his working visit to South Sulawesi Province by reviewing the vaccination activities for students held at SMA Negeri 3 Wajo, Wajo Regency on Thursday (09/09/2021). A total of 220 high school students (SMA) received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine during this activity. In addition, vaccination activities for pupils also took place simultaneously in a number of schools in the Wajo regency. President Jokowi, who also greeted the immunization participants via video conference, said immunization activities at schools in Wajo Regency were going smoothly. “Today I saw and examined the vaccination program organized in schools, both in high school, in vocational school and also in the madrasa. I see that all is well ”, declared the president. Indeed, President Jokowi also appreciated the team of vaccinators from UPTD Puskesmas Belawa who carried out door-to-door vaccination activities by boat because the area was affected by flooding. According to the president, the collection system for immunization activities is important for the services provided to improve. “It would be good if it could be done door to door, vaccination door to door it will provide better service. If you can’t come to the vaccination site, you better pick up the ball, ”he said. President Jokowi also hopes that speeding up vaccinations at these schools can reduce the rate of the spread of COVID-19 so that face-to-face learning processes can also be implemented immediately. “We hope that more and more pupils, pupils, pupils vaccinated will speed up the process of face-to-face learning, which we hope will start as soon as possible, because we want that children immediately acquire knowledge back to school, ”he added. Not to mention, President Jokowi also reminded students to continue to implement strict health protocols so that they can prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Health protocols must be strictly observed, especially when you wear masks, do not take them off. I wear a mask until double because it is important to prevent all of us from transmitting and not becoming infected with COVID-19, ”said the president. In addition to SMA Negeri 3 Wajo, the President and Ms. Iriana also reviewed the COVID-19 vaccination activity at Wewangrevu Health Center, Wajo Regency. There, a COVID-19 vaccination activity took place for the community around Wajo Regency. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, TNI Commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, National Police Chief, General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Plt. The Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, and Regent Wajo Amran Mahmud.(BPMI SETRES / UN)

