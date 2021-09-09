Down 97% from records, is Facedrive (TSXV: FD) stock a buy?





Written by Aditya Raghunath at The Motley Fool Canada

Shares in Canadian rideshare company Facedrive (TSXV: FD) have taken investors on a roller coaster ride for the past two years. The stock went public in September 2019 and ended the month at a price of $ 2 / share. FD stock then hit a record high of $ 60 in February 2021 before erasing all gains to currently trade at $ 1.95.

In fact, FD stock fell more than 65% in September after company co-founder Imran Khan revealed that Facedrive was looking to file for bankruptcy later this month.

Does this offer investors a buying opportunity right now, especially if bankruptcy proceedings do not materialize?

Facedrive is now a meal delivery company

When Facedrive went public, it was a ridesharing company competing with Uber and Lyft. However, over the past year, Facedrive has expanded its business segments to include food delivery, an electric car subscription service, an e-social platform, as well as a clothing market. high quality.

Facedrive Marketplace provides selected goods, which are produced from sustainably sourced materials, while Facedrive Foods offers contactless food delivery to customers. She also developed Facedrive Health to offer innovative solutions to acute health problems using a proprietary wearable technology called TraceSCAN.

In the second quarter of 2021, Facedrive recorded sales of $ 5.79 million, which is significantly higher than its sales of $ 93,615 last year.

Its revenue cost totaled $ 5.34 million, indicating a gross margin of less than 8%. The company’s operating expenses also reached $ 13.95 million in the second quarter, meaning that Facedrive recorded an operating loss of $ 8.15 million in the June quarter. His net loss was $ 7.55 million due to a government grant of $ 909,373 received by the company.

In the second quarter of 2020, Facedrives’ operating expenses were $ 6.88 million, which means its operating loss was $ 6.79 million.

Its carpooling revenues more than doubled to $ 80,110 in the second quarter, from $ 36,650 in the previous year period. Facedrive Foods sales were $ 4.97 million, while vehicle subscription sales reached $ 662,097. These two lines of business did not exist for the company during the period of the previous year.

What’s the next step for FD stock?

We can see that Facedrive derives a significant portion of its revenue from food delivery, making it a direct competitor to companies like Uber Eats and DoorDash. This business generates income from food delivery services, merchandise sales and catering commissions.

Facedrive Foods successfully capitalized on changing consumer behavior amid the ongoing pandemic and fulfilled an average of 4,700 orders per day in 19 Canadian cities during the second quarter. It ended the quarter with 5,312 partner restaurants and 303,035 registered end users.

Facedrive stock is currently valued at a market cap of $ 171 million. This means that the FD stock is trading at a last 12 month price / sell multiple of 13 which is extremely high considering the growing losses of the company.

As Facedrive will continue to grow its revenue at a rapid pace over the next few quarters, investors should understand that its ridesharing business will struggle to gain traction given the leadership positions held by Uber and Lyft over several markets.

In addition, income growth from the food delivery business could also slow once economies fully reopen and consumer spending trends undergo a major shift, making FD stock a high risk bet, despite its massive decline.

Down 97% from record highs, is Facedrive stock (TSXV: FD) a buy?

Foolish contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies.

