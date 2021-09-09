Sir David Attenborough warns Boris Johnson’s green policies shouldn’t be costly if he wants people to support them





SIR David Attenborough has warned that Boris Johnson’s green policies shouldn’t be costly if he wants people to support them. The nature guru urged ministers to give people confidence that net zero carbon programs are desirable and possible for all. 2 Sir David Attenborough said eco-policies must be ‘desirable and possible for all’ Credit: PA And he pledged to rally world leaders to reduce their emissions at the COP26 conference in November, of which he is the People’s Advocate. Sir David, 95, was in Westminster yesterday with members of the Climate Assembly to urge ministers to engage the public in the mission to go green now. He said: Scientists around the world have been very clear on what is at stake if we do not take action on climate change. Our political leaders must now lead and give people the confidence that all the changes necessary to achieve net zero are desirable and possible for all of us. The BBC Blue Planet presenter added: Greater public participation and greater equity are needed at the heart of any climate action and so this is a message that I hope this government has heard loud and clear. one that I intend to share with all world leaders at COP26 in Glasgow. Sue Peachey, Member of the Climate Assembly, added: I hope the Prime Minister will listen to people’s ideas and priorities and give the public a bigger role in achieving the UK’s zero net mission . If he takes the time to educate and work with people … he should push an open door. 2 Attenborough also urged the Prime Minister to involve the public in the mission to go green Credit: EPA Sir David Attenborough warns of crippling climate change after Cop26 role

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16088246/david-attenborough-boris-johnson-cost-eco-policies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos