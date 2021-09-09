At PM Modi’s 3 week birthday party, all the gifts to make her mark





As Prime Minister Modi turns 71 on September 17, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a three-week drive to celebrate him and his public life as an administrator. During the three-week anniversary celebration, the BJP leadership planned a massive outreach and public relations initiative. Instead of pinyatas, social gifts will be enabled. Everyone is ensuring that such initiatives are only possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister’s face will be printed on 14 crore ration bags and 71 locations will be identified for river clean-up as part of this campaign, according to a report through Indian express. With the popularity of Modi and the BJP having taken a hit with its handling of the pandemic, it appears that the massive campaign which includes videos of gratitude from beneficiaries of central programs and vaccination campaigns, distribution of rations with a photo of Modis on ration bags, Merci Modi ji postcards and praise of the Prime Minister and his governance by eminent writers is aimed at reestablishing Modi as the messiah of the country. Also read Modi’s popularity drops to 24%, but BJP is the best bet if polls are held now: Survey These initiatives presented at a recent meeting of BJP National Secretary General Arun Singh will go beyond Seva Saptah (a week away) to mark the birthday of the PM. According to the report, Modis’ face on the ration bags is aimed at reinforcing the impression that he is gareebon ka masiha“(a savior of the poor). Singh has reportedly said that when the ration bag with Modis’ face reaches people’s homes, the women will carefully guard it and the BJP will be visible everywhere. Recorded thank you messages will replace greeting cards – a gesture with which the party aims to build trust between people. The Modis birthday campaign comes after the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, which included gatherings of newly appointed BJP Union ministers to receive people’s blessings. Check out the latest DH videos here:

