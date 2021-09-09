Xi returns to China’s socialist roots | Canberra weather





news, latest news When Xi Jinping took command of the Communist Party in 2012 and proclaimed “only socialism can save China,” it was largely ignored as mention of an archaic slogan – not to be taken literally in an economy. modern market-based. But sweeping new policy measures – from crackdowns on internet companies, for-profit education, online gambling, and excesses in the real estate market – to the enactment of “Common Prosperity,” show Xi’s seriousness in bringing back the China towards its socialist roots. After removing term limits in 2018, China’s most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong is pushing what some observers call a mini “revolution,” by curbing the excesses of capitalism and shaking off negative cultural influences from China. West. The effort, spanning everything from school curricula – including the newly commissioned study of “Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” – to tighter regulation of the real estate sector and a squeeze on what the government sees it as unhealthy entertainment, has rocked investors and instigated authorities and state media to try to appease the markets. On Wednesday, for example, the official People’s Daily sought to reassure the private sector that its support “had not changed”: recent regulatory measures were aimed at “rectifying the market order”, promoting competition. loyal, to protect the rights of consumers and to “perfect the market economy system.” But the intention, observers said, is clear. “Xi wants to tackle a very contemporary problem, the way neoliberal reforms have made China much less egalitarian, and bring back the sense of mission that shaped early Maoist China, “said Rana Mitter, professor of Chinese history and politics at Oxford University. This inequality, along with the vast wealth and the power accumulated by certain industries, threatened to undermine social stability and, ultimately, the legitimacy of the party if left unchecked, some analysts said. The timetable for reforms reflects the confidence that China can solve its problems through its own hybrid system instead of following the West’s model, whose shortcomings – from handling COVID-19 to the chaos of the US election and withdrawal from Afghanistan – are described repeatedly in China as evidence of systemic degradation. “The state control model appeared to serve China well in the fight against COVID,” said Chen Daoyin, a Chile-based political commentator and former associate professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law. . Xi believes in finding a balance between government and markets, and between power and capital, Chen said. “The danger is that when the state cannot resist extending its visible hand… it creates unpredictability and political risk for capital,” Chen said. The Hong Kong market, where many Chinese tech companies targeted for crackdown are listed, has lost more than US $ 600 billion (AU $ 815 billion) in value since July as investors deceived by the new regulations and scrambled old speeches looking for clues as to what might be to come. Xi’s militant populism also shows he can afford to alienate elites who fall on the wrong side of his politics as he consolidates his case for a third five-year term – without competition. visible. But his calculation goes even further, analysts say. “Xi is an ambitious leader with a big vision who really wants to make history as the man who saved the party and made China strong,” said Yang Chaohui, senior lecturer in politics at Peking University. . Under Mao, the early iterations of the party doctrine aspired to liberate people from the exploitation of capital, destroy private property, and defeat US imperialism. Deng Xiaoping, Mao’s successor, took a pragmatic turn, allowing market forces to spur production and unleashing four decades of skyrocketing growth that fueled massive accumulation of wealth – but also deep inequality. This summer’s reforms are made possible by Xi’s consolidation of control since taking office: he unleashed a massive anti-corruption campaign, eliminated the space for public dissent, and reaffirmed the power of the Communist Party – with him- even at the “core” – in all aspects of society. With this power, Xi tackles a range of societal issues, from people with not enough babies and an unhealthy obsession with academic achievement to young adults so stressed out by the rat race that they would rather give up. and “stay flat”. New rules prevent young people from spending too much time playing online games and too much money promoting their idols. “Xi has set out to tackle the issues that cause anxiety to ordinary people, such as corrupt officials and the gap between rich and poor,” Chen said. While many Chinese express skepticism that Beijing may get people to have more babies or make housing in big cities more affordable, some of the measures seem popular: many parents welcome a reduction in the educational load and the new program of three hours per week. time limit for children to play online games. “Defending the people gives them a high moral position to consolidate their authority within the party and makes it difficult for their political opponents to attack them. After all, who can be against social equality? Associated Australian Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/0e93c8c6-223c-4dba-9099-bcc9427fc843.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.canberratimes.com.au/story/7424010/xi-returns-to-chinas-socialist-roots/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos