NAGA insurgency, PM Modi, Blinken on the Taliban and more

Naga Insurgent Group NSCN (K) Niki signs ceasefire pact with the Nagaland Peace Center

On Wednesday, the Nagaland Nationalist Socialist Council (K) Niki Group signed a ceasefire pact with the Center to bring lasting peace to Nagaland. Already the Union government has concluded similar agreements with other Naga groups such as NSCN (NK), NSCN (R) and NSCN (K) -Khango in addition to signing a framework agreement with NSCN (IM) . This pact was signed by Piyush Goyal, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior and Nikato Pilot Sumi and Abel Zingru Thuer who are members of the militant group.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Calls Call Center Decision To Increase MSP Of Wheat “Pathetic”

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday criticized the Centre’s announcement on the increase in the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat, calling it “pathetic”. He further accused the Center’s decision on the price hike of “putting salt on the wounds of farmers”. Captain Amarinder Singh has protested against agricultural laws for the past ten months.

UP Minister of Health ensures all possible measures are in place to control viral fever epidemic

Amid an increase in viral fever cases in Uttar Pradesh, state health minister Jai Pratap Singh assured on Wednesday that the state government has taken all possible measures to control the outbreak. viral fever. He further added that door-to-door investigations will be carried out to understand the problem in detail and take the necessary action. In recent days, several districts in Uttar Pradesh have reported cases of viral fever among people, especially children. With the pandemic situation in place, the new threat has become a matter of concern for the government of Uttar Pradesh.

“End of anarchy”: China welcomes the Taliban government and supports it to restore order in Afghanistan

A day after the Taliban announced their interim government in Afghanistan, China on Wednesday welcomed the new waiver in Kabul. Calling it the “end of anarchy,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press briefing said there was an urgent need to restore internal order and continue the process. post-war reconstruction in Afghanistan. He added that according to the Taliban, the interim government was formed to restore social and economic order in the country, and that China respects the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, CGTN reported. News.

The United States is not inclined to support the NRF? Blinken says focus on ‘transmitting expectations’ to Taliban

Although the Afghanistan National Resistance Front fought a courageous battle against the Taliban, the United States has indicated that it is not inclined to support it. In an exclusive interview with TOLOnews director Lotfullah Najafizada on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked whether his country was in contact with the NRF. In response, Blinken said, “Our goal right now is to work with the international community to set clear expectations for the emerging government in Afghanistan, and to communicate those expectations to the government and what government needs to be and to work. on this basis. “.

Karnal: Internet and SMS services remain suspended for the third day in the middle of “Kisan Mahapanchayat”

The Haryana government on Thursday extended the suspension of internet and texting services in Karnal due to massive protests by farmers in the district. According to the latest notice issued by the government of Manohar Lal Khattar, mobile internet and SMS services were shut down for the third day in a row in Karnal, to stop the spread of disinformation within Kisan Mahapanchayat. The order read: “In view of the unrest among farmers in Karnal, the government of Haryana is suspending mobile internet and SMS services in the district” to stop the spread of disinformation “; the order remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. today.

Dhanbad judge dies: CBI registers two more FIRs linked to alleged theft in case

In the latest development of the Dhanbad judge death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed two more FIRs on Wednesday in connection with an alleged theft related to the case. According to CBI, the two FIRs relate to the theft of three cell phones by accused persons. With the two new cases, the central investigative agency is now investigating three cases related to the death of Judge Uttam Anand. The theft cases were further investigated by the Jharkhand police before the central agency took over the investigation of the whole case.

Pakistan openly endorses the Taliban government; Said “he will meet the needs of the people”

Faced with a backlash over its blatant interference in Afghanistan, Pakistan did not officially recognize the new Taliban government on Wednesday. In a statement released by Pakistan’s Ministry of Ministerial Affairs, it was claimed that the announced new government will ensure that the urgent needs of the people are met. At the same time, he said he would continue to follow developments closely in the war-torn country.

PM Modi meets with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev; Discuss the Afghan crisis, regional stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Russian national security adviser Nikolai Patrushev on Wednesday and discussed important regional developments. The two reaffirmed their intention to strengthen coordination in the areas of strengthening regional stability, especially in Afghanistan. According to the Russian Embassy, ​​”They spoke about the prospects of strengthening interaction in multilateral formats, including the SCO and BRICS, as well as the development of Russian-Indian cooperation in the trade and economic field.” .

Abdullah Shahid of Maldives calls India champion of multilateralism after meeting with MoS Lekhi

Maldives Foreign Minister and President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdullah Shahid on Thursday expressed a positive attitude after meeting with Indian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi. “Very good to meet the MoS” tweeted Shahid who discussed his priorities for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 76) with the MoS, MEA Lekhi. The Maldives’ foreign minister also said he was confident to have India’s support in the United Nations General Assembly on the theme of “Presidency of Hope”.

