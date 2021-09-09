Digitized system to help end land grabbing: PM – Journal





System to start work in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore Project to help people verify ownership of plots Imran says Pakistani expatriates are the country’s greatest asset

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the digital land registration system will not only eliminate the land mafia, but also control illegal and haphazard construction in urban and rural areas.

Under this system, the old way of keeping land registers of the Patwari system would be digitized, with Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore being the first major cities to apply it.

The digitization and cadastral mapping of land would ensure transparency in registrations and transactions, and eliminate the recurring problem of land grabbing, the prime minister said at the ceremony to launch the digital land registration system and the Islamabad cadastral map.

Ministers, parliamentarians, competent authorities and media representatives attended the ceremony.

It will also reduce falsification of land records, monitor construction through images and provide information on land ownership, the prime minister said. According to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the cadastral mapping project was designed in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to transform the old system into a modernized online digital system.

The Survey of Pakistan was responsible for the cadastral mapping.

In the first phase, the digitization of the income registers of three major cities of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and the land data of the state of the country will be carried out.

The prime minister said the project would help people verify ownership of the plots, which was nothing less than a transformational initiative.

He said cadastral mapping of three cities would be digitized by November of this year, while the rest of the country would be covered six months later.

The prime minister said there are large groups of land grabbers in the country, making huge amounts of money through this illegal practice.

He said as part of the two-phase process, land digitization and cadastral mapping had been completed in Islamabad and would soon start in Lahore and Karachi.

While in the second phase, it would be expanded to other urban areas of the country, he added.

Referring to the complexities of the past land registration system, Mr. Khan said the common people faced great hardship after their land was occupied by the powerful clique who had no respect for the law. from the country.

He praised the efforts of the Capital Development Authority and the Survey of Pakistan to complete land surveys in Islamabad.

As part of the digital data system, land worth 400 billion rupees was reclaimed from the land grabbing mafia, including 300 billion rupees of CDA land and the remaining 100 billion rupees of forest land, he added.

Describing the transformation process, the prime minister said the land register would now be available online.

He said the poor had always suffered at the hands of land grabbers, but with this technology, state lands would be protected. Powerful elements who were illegally encroaching on land and accumulating wealth will now fear this modern technology, he added.

Mr Khan said overseas Pakistanis are the country’s greatest asset and could be incentivized to invest here by creating a suitable environment, adding that these tech gadgets could be conduits to facilitate them. The Prime Minister mentioned that the rule of law was vital for economic gains as it was the criterion that also guaranteed justice.

He regretted that pieces of land owned by Pakistanis overseas had often been under the illegal occupation of the Qabza group, adding that about 50 percent of cases brought to court involved land issues.

Prime Minister Khan said his government is making significant efforts in afforestation to tackle the looming problems of global warming and pollution by improving forest cover.

Retired Chairman of the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NPHA) Lt. Gen. Anwar Ali Haider provided an overview of the digitization and cadastral mapping of land in Islamabad.

He said that with the use of Geographic Information System (GIS) and under the two-phase process, the country’s cadastre would be secure.

Posted in Dawn, September 9, 2021

