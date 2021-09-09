Boris Johnson expresses concern over unvaccinated patients admitted to UK hospitals





UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the number of unvaccinated people admitted to hospitals with coronavirus disease “worrying”. He claimed that three-quarters of people admitted to hospitals had not received a Covid vaccine, and a greater percentage of younger individuals are now in distress. While removing most COVID limitations in July appears to be working, the Prime Minister warned there was still a possibility of danger as infection levels remained high in the UK. Again, for the ninth day in a row, the UK registered over 30,000 new instances. However, hospitalizations related to Covid are also on the increase. Compared to the previous month, it is currently 7,907, down from 5,697. Find out more about unvaccinated hospitalized patients in the UK The Prime Minister has informed the BBC at St Thomas’ Hospital in London that the choice to continue the COVID defense strategy appears to be working. He further expressed his concern by stating that 75% of people infected with Covid are still not vaccinated at St Thomas Hospital. Almost four in five people aged 16 and over have received two doses of vaccination, while about 89% have only received one. The Prime Minister also informed that currently coronavirus disease is increasing in younger people and advised those who have not been vaccinated to do so. The UK government is now prosecuting people who need to be vaccinated for themselves and their family members. According to the BBC, the recent wave of COVID-19 outbreaks can be seen as a constant development in pressure rather than a dramatic spike from previous waves. However, millions of people are at risk because one in five adults is still not vaccinated. according to the Prime Minister, this creates pressure on hospitals. Now, although around 7% of hospital beds are occupied by Covid victims, yet if that number continues to rise and further combines with the recurrence of common winter illnesses, hospitals may be under pressure. to limit other forms of care much more and to address these questions. Decision on the UK Covid Booster Vaccination Campaign The UK vaccines authority is expected to make a decision on a Covid booster vaccination campaign on Thursday, with officials being optimistic that vaccinations for 12 to 15 year olds would be approved soon after. According to the Guardian report, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) will meet on Thursday to discuss interim results from the Cov-Boost trial, which examines the effects of adding a third dose of the ‘one of seven Pfizer or AstraZeneca injections vaccines. . (Image credit: ANI / AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/uk-news/covid-boris-johnson-expresses-concern-over-unvaccinated-patients-admitted-to-uk-hospitals.html

