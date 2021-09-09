38th Haornas commemorated with proud record of achievements





Jakarta: The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, expressed his hope to commemorate the 38th National Sports Day (Haornas) in 2021. This year’s Haornas commemoration was marked by a proud record of achievement at the Games Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. “I congratulate the 38th National Sports Day to all Indonesian sportsmen and the Indonesian people who always support the progress of sport in our country, Indonesia,” the president said in his virtual remarks on Thursday (9/9). The head of state explained that the achievements of the Red and White team have been an inspiration to the entire Indonesian nation. This achievement is also a trigger for other athletes to excel in the future. “This year’s National Sports Day, we commemorate it with a proud record of achievement for winning various medals at the Olympic and Paralympic events in Tokyo,” said the President. “The achievements that inspire the whole nation not only make us all proud, but also spur the birth of more glorious sporting achievements in the future,” the president continued. In addition, the President appreciated and thanked profusely for the struggle and the hard work of the athletes. Not only that, the president also expressed his gratitude to the coaches who were able to hone great talents. “Appreciation and gratitude for the struggle and hard work of the athletes and coaches who were able to develop great talents so that the name of the nation would be known through sporting achievements. We must continue to improve our sports performance, ”explained the president. At the same time, said the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali, the commemoration of the 38th Haornas in 2021 raised the theme of the great conception of national sports to Indonesia. advanced. Haornas is celebrated every September 9. This year it will be held at GOR Popki, Cibubur, Jakarta. On the occasion of the commemoration of Haornas this time, President Joko Widodo signed a presidential regulation on the grand design of national sports. “These presidential regulations will serve as a legal framework for the implementation of major national sports projects at central, provincial, district and city levels. We therefore hope that the publication of these presidential regulations will accelerate the implementation of major national sports concepts, ”said Menpora Amali. (Jeff)

