Joe Biden to call for a global summit on Covid-19 around the visit of Narendra Modi | World news

US President Joe Biden is expected to call for a global summit on Covid-19 as part of a broad plan he will unveil in a speech on Thursday to rest his administrations which are floundering in the response to the epidemic due to the upsurge in cases and hospitalizations caused by the virulent Delta Strain and vaccine hesitation.

The summit will focus on the global response to Covid-19 and vaccine distribution efforts and will likely be held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the week of September 20, the Washington reported. Post quoting unidentified people familiar with planning.

This will be the week Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the United States for a meeting with Biden on September 23 – their first meeting in person – and then a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, as reported by this. newspaper. before.

The United States has participated in a multilateral effort with its Quad partners, India, Japan and Australia, to produce 1 billion doses of vaccine for distribution in the India-Pacific region. It has independently supplied millions of doses of vaccine from its stockpile to countries around the world, either directly or through the WHO-led Covax program.

We’re still planning the Presidents’ agenda around the UN General Assembly’s high-level week, but it’s safe to assume we’re actively looking at Covid-19 and public health options, a senior official said. administration to the Washington Post on condition of anonymity. . I anticipate that there will be an opportunity for the President to engage with his counterparts on this issue during the UNGA week.

Joe Biden’s administration is trying to get a handle on the response to the pandemic, which has taken off in recent weeks, believing the president’s key election promise to do a better job than his predecessor.

New infections and hospitalizations are increasing, mainly due to the highly contagious Delta variant and people who have refused to be vaccinated for political reasons or for suspicion about the effectiveness of the vaccines and their long-term side effects. .