Fantasy cricket tips, 11 of the day and pitch report for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, match 14





Gorkha 11 (GOR) will face Fighters CC (FIG) in ECS T10 Cartaxo match number 14 at Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Gorkha 11 is in top form and sits first in the ECS T10 Cartaxo points table, having won both of their games with convincing margins. Meanwhile, Fighters CC is in sixth place. They only won one game and lost three times.

GOR vs FIG Probable to play 11 today

Gorkha 11: Suman Ghimire (week), Imran Khan, Rahul Hudda, Amandeep Ghumman, Saddam Akbory, Parveen Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c), Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel

CC fighters: Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Imran Rao, Deepu Mansurpuria, Mandeep Singh (c), Varinder Virk, Gavie Dhillon (wk), Gagandeep Singh, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh

Match details

GOR vs FIG, Match 14, ECS T10 Cartaxo

Date and time: September 9, 2021, 4:00 p.m. IST

Location: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Pitch report

The Cartaxo Cricket Ground is a real plus. The teams have always accumulated huge scores, the average score of the first rounds of the ECS T10 Cartaxo being 105 points. The teams that strike first and second have won an equal number of matches in the tournament so far.

Top picks in today’s GOR vs FIG Dream11 match

Wicket keeper

Suman Ghimire – Ghimire is in great shape with the bat. He scored 74 points at a strike rate of 194.73 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

drummers

Gagandeep Singh Gagandeep has scored 55 points in three innings, smashing six sixes in the tournament so far.

Mandeep Singh The FIG skipper scored 42 points with a strike rate of 155.55. He can also contribute with the ball.

All Terrain

Imran Khan The versatile GOR smashed 68 points while hitting 178.94. He also picked up a few wickets.

Balwinder Singh The 29-year-old all-rounder won three wickets and scored 78 points at a strike rate of 169.56 in the ECS T10 Cartaxo.

Bowlers

Parveen Singh Singh has played very well the last two games for GOR. It took two wickets at a saving rate of 9.25.

Zohaib Rana Sarwar The first FIG coach has recovered three wickets at a savings rate of 9.83.

Top 5 best players to choose from in GOR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Balwinder Singh (FIG): 222 points

Imran Khan (GOR): 176 points

Arslan Naseem (GOR): 164 points

Suman Ghimire (GOR): 162 points

Zohaib Rana Sarwar (FIG): 148 points

Important stats for GOR vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Team

Suman Ghimire: 74 points in two games; RS 194.73

Imran Khan: 68 races and 2 two-game wickets; RS 178.94 & ER 9.00

Balwinder Singh: 78 runs and 3 wickets in four games; SR 169.56 & ER 9.00

Zohaib Rana Sarwar: 3 wickets over four games; ER 9.83

GOR vs FIG Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Cartaxo) Dream11 team for Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC – ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantastic Suggestion # 1: Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire, Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Absar Alam, Imran Khan, Madhukar Thapa, Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Parveen Singh

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Balwinder Singh

Dream11 squad for Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC – ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021.

Fantastic Suggestion # 2: Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire, Gagandeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Saddam Akbory, Imran Khan, Imran Rao, Balwinder Singh, Zohaib Rana Sarwar, Rahul Bhardwaj, Parveen Singh

Read also

Captain: Imran Khan. Vice-captain: Suman Ghimire

