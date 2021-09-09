Politics
While some countries host Afghan refugees, others seek to prevent them from entering
As footage of desperation aired from Kabul airport last month, showing thousands of Afghans trying to escape the Taliban and get out by all means, French President Emmanuel Macron has aired on national television. .
France, he said, must “protect itself from a wave of migrants” heading towards Europe, refusing to say, for now, whether it will accept more Afghan refugees.
In another corner of the European Union, Croatian President Zoran Milanovi said that “everyone should find their place in the United States”.
“We are not in 2015 anymore,” he said, referring to the last refugee crisis in Europe, when 1.3 million people have applied for asylum there led by a wave of people fleeing the war in Syria, but which also included many Afghans.
A weaker but steady flow of Afghan migrants has continued since, as fighting persisted in the country, then accelerated when the United States announced it was preparing to leave after 20 years of conflict.
Last year, more than three million Afghans found their way abroad.
As the latest humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan worsens, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, says “our own monitoring does not confirm any type of large population movements outside of Afghanistan.”
It’s a different story inside the country of 40 million people. UNHCR estimates that some 570,000 Afghans have left their homes since the start of the year, heading to major cities like Kabul. About 80 percent of these internally displaced people are women and children, according to the United Nations agency.
Some of them could eventually leave Afghanistan, but there are currently no international commercial flights and land crossings are unpredictable and sometimes dangerous.
With limited options, few refugees reach western borders, UNHCR Canada spokeswoman Melanie Gallant said in an interview.
At this point, “it’s not really a crisis” for Europe or the United States, she said, and UNHCR doesn’t expect it to be either.
Instead, neighboring countries bear the brunt of the flow of Afghan refugees.
UNHCR plans to host up to 500,000 people in Pakistan, Iran and other neighboring countries, although Gallant believes actual numbers have not yet come close to that as Afghans who wish to flee do not may not have the means or the necessary visas to leave.
Last month, immediately after the fall of Kabul, more than 100,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan by the US military and its coalition partners, including Canada. Those rescued were mostly a mix of foreign nationals and Afghans who worked closely with NATO troops, making them potential targets for a vengeful Taliban.
Officials in Ottawa say 3,500 people came to Canada during the mass evacuations: 1,500 to 2,000 Afghan citizens, and the rest of the Canadians or residents.
But Ottawa has pledged to welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees, including those it considers to be women, girls and the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community in Afghanistan, as well as those who have worked with the Canadian Forces. .
Some 7,000 Afghans have already come to Canada in recent years.
The United States is preparing to welcome 34,000 new arrivals, many of whom remain in third countries in Colombia and Uganda, for example temporarily for security screening and processing.
The UK has also pledged to welcome 20,000 Afghan refugees: 5,000 in 2021 and the rest in the years to come.
Yet other countries are firmly closing their doors. The Turkish army was dispatched to expel refugees already within its borders and to prevent the entry of new ones, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisting that his country would not become “the storage unit for migrants “from the EU.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Moscow “does not want militants under the guise of refugees”.
China also does not accept Afghan refugees, fearing, in part, that they could import unwanted religious and political ideas into Xinjiang, the region bordering Afghanistan. It is also the region where Beijing has been work forcefully to suppress the local Uyghur population and Muslim practices.
Driven by a mix of violence, fear and growing uncertainty as the Taliban consolidates control of Afghanistan, Gallant warns the flow of displaced people is a “volatile situation”, which could further upend estimates and forecasts current.
