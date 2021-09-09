A decade of transformation – The rebirth of the port of Piraeus





The port of Piraeus, located 12 kilometers southwest of Athens, the capital of Greece, is frequently mentioned during meetings between Chinese and Greek leaders. In Greek, Piraeus means “choke point of passage”. Bordering the Mediterranean Sea to the south and the Balkan Peninsula to the north, it is one of the Mediterranean ports closest to the European mainland to the main sea routes from the Suez Canal to Gibraltar and has a rail connection with the rear- countries of central and eastern Europe. Its strategic location makes it an essential port in the Mediterranean. The port of Piraeus Over a decade ago, however, Greece was hit hard by the European debt crisis. Piraeus struggled to stay afloat, with only 12 old yellow quay cranes in service. Many ships have chosen to dock in other ports. Residents have had to leave their homes to find jobs in other countries. At the time, few countries saw Greece as a great place to invest. Nonetheless, Chinese companies made the bold decision to invest in Greek infrastructure, which helped revitalize the port. Since a Chinese company obtained the franchise rights for two terminals in 2008, Piraeus has gradually recovered. In 2016, China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited acquired a majority stake in the Piraeus Port Authority. Faced with many legacy challenges, COSCO has taken action on several fronts to stabilize port operations, expand the market, improve services and reduce costs. After years of efforts, the port started to make a profit with an increasing volume of containers and became the largest port in the Mediterranean. Its global ranking in terms of container volume rose to 26th place in 2020 from 93rd in 2010, making it one of the fastest growing container ports in the world. Today, the bustling port brings to the locals a sense of contentment and happiness, for which they are grateful to China. As President Xi Jinping stressed, Belt and Road cooperation must lead to projects that are urgently needed and that can benefit local people. COSCO’s investment in Piraeus is a fine example of this philosophy. When it started a decade ago, some in Greece were not enthusiastic about Chinese investments and even feared that Chinese employees would take away their job opportunities. However, such concern turned out to be unnecessary. Today in Piraeus, container semi-trailers and forklifts shuttle, load and unload cargo. Today it is a modern, active and well-operated container port. Tassos Vamvakidis, commercial director of the Piraeus container terminal, said the Chinese company has created jobs for the local community, which it respects and trusts every employee and has made the port famous, adding that people working at the port are all grateful to China. Greek Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiades said that 10 years ago in Piraeus, a new chapter was opened in Sino-Greek cooperation; 10 years later, Greece emerged from the debt crisis, China has made even greater progress, he is confident that the two countries will see cooperation intensify in the future. President Xi Jinping at the opening ceremony of the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, May 14, 2017 On May 13, 2017, President Xi Jinping met with then Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who visited Beijing for the first Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. President Xi said that “China and Greece must work together to make the port of Piraeus a major container transit port, a land-sea transport hub and an international logistics distribution center in the Mediterranean and a point of contact. ‘support for the China-Europe Land-Sea Express Line and Belt and Road Cooperation. ” On the afternoon of November 11, 2019, President Xi, during his state visit to Greece, took time to visit the port. He was warmly received by the staff and praised the achievements of the project. Taking advantage of the port of Piraeus, COSCO Shipping launched the express train from the port to Central and Eastern Europe as part of the China-Europe land-sea express line, reducing the delivery time from 7 to 10 days compared to traditional routes. The port of Piraeus project brought more than 1.2 billion euros to the Greek company. Piraeus is today the largest port in Greece where the ancient land and sea silk routes meet, and is known as the “southern gateway” to Europe. It serves as a transportation hub that connects the Silk Road economic belt and the 21st century Maritime Silk Road in Europe through sea-rail intermodal transport.

