As PM Modi travels to Aligarh to lay a university foundation, BJP has message for Jats – ThePrint

New Delhi / Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Aligarh on September 14 for the founding ceremony of a state university named Jat Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.The visit is seen as another initiative by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to appease the Jat community in western Uttar Pradesh, which is seething with anger at agricultural laws.

The party is seeking to send a message to the Jats that none of the previous governments bestowed honor on the most powerful King Jat in the way he deserved, BJP sources said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the establishment of the university on behalf of Pratap, which has already donated land to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), in 2019 while also making campaign for by-elections for the Tundla and Iglas assembly segments in the west UP.

At the time, the CM said that although King Jat donated land to AMU, his name was never engraved on its walls. So the government is building an entire university to pay homage to him.

The foundation-laying event comes at a time when farmers in Jat’s western UP are openly expressing their dissatisfaction with the BJP government over issues such as farm laws, the lack of price hikes in the sugar cane and increased input costs for agriculture. The Muslim community is demonstrating alongside the Jats as part of a united front.

Such a united front could prove powerful enough to demolish BJP strongholds in western UP. The party was the biggest beneficiary of the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013 in which more than 60 people were killed. He has since dominated the region electorally, winning 17 of Lok Sabha’s 22 seats in 2019.

According to a Indian express report, the new university will cover 92.27 acres of land in the village of Lodha in Aligarh.

Pratap’s great-grandson, Charat Pratap Singh, who had previously sent legal notice to AMU on the expiry of the land lease given by King Hathras, expressed satisfaction with this decision.

“We are happy with the decision taken by the government, I would say ‘Der aaye durust aaye‘ (Better late than never). The family is very happy and we welcome the decision. This is a historic milestone… Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath played an important role in this new university. I personally congratulated him after this decision. He recognized the contribution of Raja Mahendra Pratap in the field of education, ”he said.

“Some people associate this decision with politics, but we don’t relate it to Jat politics,” he added.

AMU public relations officer Omar Peerzada said: “At the moment, I have no information regarding this land issue, but we welcome the government’s decision to appoint a state university in the United States. name of Raja Mahendra Pratap. It’s a proud moment for us too because he was our former student.

“He had made immense contributions in the field of education. He was a freedom fighter. His family was very close to the founding members of AMU. We are proud of his accomplishment. We have a section on him in our library, we’re still proud of it, ”he added.

Ownership of BJP tries to convince voters

According to experts, the BJP continues its policy of adopting and / or appropriating social thinkers, heroic royal figures and other great icons from different castes in order to win over these particular communities.

In his book Republic of Hindutva: how the sangh is reshaping Indian democracy, Badri Narayan, social science historian and professor at the GB Pant Institute of Social Sciences, Allahabad, wrote that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -BJP combination has appropriated icons from several communities.

He introduced Raja Suheldev of the Rajbhar community as a great hero of Hindutva. Likewise, he glorified other historical figures like Baldev and Daldev of the Pasi community, the goddess Dina Badri of the Musahar community, the legendary poet Dalits Ravidas and Supach Rishi of Jatavs and presented them as an integral part of his great Hindutva story.

This process intensified after 2014 with events such as birthdays, the inauguration of tourist places, the creation of universities, etc.

In 2014, the BJP insisted for the first time to celebrate the 128th birthday of Raja Mahendra Prataps at AMU. Then there were allegations that there was not even a single photo of Raja Mahendra Pratap. in AMU despite its land contributions. It was would have found be wrong.

In 2018, when a controversy erupted over a photo of Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh University, Captain Abhimanyu, who was minister in the government of Haryana, had demanded to rename AMU after King Jat.

BJP propaganda, experts say

However, according to historians and experts, the life and legacy of Mahendra Pratap was contrary to the ideology pursued by the BJP. He was one of the pioneers of Hindu-Muslim solidarity and Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb.

First, the propaganda disseminated by the BJP that even after donating land to AMU, there is no picture of Mahendra Pratap there and no justice has been done to him, is completely false. A large number of people have donated money and land for the establishment of AMU and everyone’s photo or portrait is there, said Professor Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, AMU History Department .

Here again, Mahendra Pratap’s entire life was against the ideology of communitarianism. He has always opposed the Hindu Mahasabha and contested the elections against Jana Sangh (predecessor of the BJP). He had proposed a separate religion for the sake of Hindu-Muslim unity, which he named as Prem Dharma. So, on what basis does the BJP strive to use its ideology? he added.

King Jat, who was himself an AMU alumnus and whose ownership the BJP is now seeking to claim, had defeated former Indian Prime Minister and BJP pillar Atal Bihari Vajpayee de Mathura in the 1957 general election.

Professor Badri Narayan said: The BJP still uses strategy to honor great historical figures. He (Pratap) is the greatest icon of the Jats. But more important is the efficiency with which they have appropriated the cultural icons and delivered the right messages to gain the upper hand in the battle of storytelling.

During World War I in 1915, the late Royal Hathras, who was once the leader of the All India Jat Mahasabha, had established the very first provisional government of India in exile, based in Afghanistan. Indian revolutionary Maulana Barkatullah was the prime minister of the regime against colonial rule.

