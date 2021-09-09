Professor Money Heist now works in a Kirana store in Pakistan. Until he robs our state bank





Two lookalikes of professors in Pakistan | Screenshot YouTube, Facebook, Netflix | Source: author

Spoiler alert! At the end of Money Heist season 5, where is the professor going? The same place that comes to his aid every time in Pakistan. The show may end with the finals coming up in December, but the professors lookalike or lvaro Morte lookalike has opened a kirana store somewhere in Pakistan as seen in the photo and is planning the next heist. But there is not one but two lookalikes of the famous professor in Pakistan. Yes, that is part of the plan.

A teacher is available for mobile recharge, chilled coke, Vicks if you catch a cold, and so on. Tu lo dices y el lo tiene (You say it and he has it). Don’t you even think for a minute that the professor is poor, because all kirana business is a smokescreen, until he’s ready to rob the State Bank of Pakistan. What the associate professors will find, there may be an empty safe, but not all heists can be fun, after all.

Source: Facebook

The second twin found in Karachi is Farhan, and guess what, he works in a bank. Farhan watches the Money Heist show and is aware of his odd resemblance to the show’s star. His boss asks him why he is wasting his life in a bank job when he is a doppelganger of a teacher. And Farhans’ friends told him he should change his hairstyle and look a little bit so that he doesn’t look so much like the professor anymore. Is he copying the teacher? He says, no chance.

Also Read: #BidenMujhayCallKaro Pakistani Twitter Works For Free With Memes About Imran Khan’s Long Wait

Pakistani connection teachers

Professors Pakistan’s connection was stronger than 5G. If 65 Pakistani geniuses hadn’t hacked into Spanish telecommunications, how could the heist have happened? Remember the Pakistani surgeon virtually attending a bullet removal operation during the heist? The guys from Pakistan switched the signal to help the teacher inside a parking lot. There is a reason why even in the last season the Professor was asked to contact Pakistan. He did and his problems did not increase, although they did not go away. Although calling Pakistan in an emergency now leads to a Covid-19 public service message, first ask yourself if the professors’ plans have been derailed because of the hath dhona prelude?

The #MoneyHeist team is trying to bring relief to #Nairobi miraculously and with the help of #DrAhmad from #Pakistan is making it out alive. We see more mention of the professor’s link to #Pakistan as he connects with the #Hackers & #Surgeons team from #Pakistan. It was kinda unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/3m7pV9pjpq

Zee Mirza (@ ZeeMirza15) April 23, 2020

When the professor calls Pakistan, who even needs a call from the President of the United States? Hey Joe Biden, are you looking at this?

Pakistani Money Heist fans have also responded in kind to the professor and his team over the years. How else do you think the show crew got their own national ID cards in Pakistan, that too with fancy new names. The fans made it all. The teacher is now Shaikh Parwaiz Imtiyaz, Nairobi is now Nadia Akhtar, Berlin is now Bilal Abbasi, Tokyo is Taniya Khattak, Rio is Raja Zeeshan Ali and Denver is renamed Delawar Khan Masood. Digitally, said citizens of Pakistan.

There was an ad campaign in 2020 for an online company called 50 Crore, which was more than inspired by the Spanish series. Fans fell in love with the campaign and thought it was a Pakistani film version of Money Heist. Posters and promos showed the actors dressed in their iconic red uniforms, with photos of characters named after Pakistani cities of Dadu, Rahim Yar Khan, Mianwali, Sahiwal, and more. Only (Rs) 50 Crore, everyone was wondering? This is the amount that the professor would have given as a tip, it was argued. Secretly, some would have liked it to be a Pakistani movie because the Bella Ciao soundtrack was already made. But not yet.

Also Read: Bella Ciao to Enforce Wapas Jao Farm Laws Anti-Fascist Anthem Goes to Punjabi to Mark Farmer Agitation

Spoiler alert!

Tokyo’s much-loved death in the latest episode of Money Heist has left many Pakistani fans in shock, disbelief and some are even in mourning. While many have prayed for her to find eternal peace, there are those now worried about how the country will move forward without Tokyo. Some would like the flag to be half mast until next season. Pre-eminent conspiracy theorists believe Tokyo’s death actually happened for a reason, while others blame Imran Khan’s government. Real fans all.

While # MoneyHeistSeason5 was trending on Pakistani Twitter with #Shalwar over the weekend, only one thing was clear, the connection of Pakistan Professors means only better days and more heists. Ciao, until we find more look-alikes in Kirana stores and banks that might give us other leads on the professor’s next step.

The teacher will no longer contact Pakistan # MoneyHeistSeason5 pic.twitter.com/sEioUg0vPJ

Wajahat Naseer (@bolowajahat) September 5, 2021

The author is a Pakistani freelance journalist. His Twitter handle is @nailanayat. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

