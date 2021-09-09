Politics
The explosive letter to Boris Johnson from personalities aggrieved by Scotland Yard
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick
A historic panel of victims of police corruption, incompetence and professional misconduct calls today for the head of Cressida Dick.
In an explosive open letter to Boris Johnson, they said disaster-prone Commissioner Met should not be granted a two-year contract extension as planned.
Led by Stephen Lawrence’s pioneering mother, Baroness Lawrence, and Lady Brittan, widow of Tory Home Secretary Leon Brittan, the signatories all give Dame Cressida a resounding vote of no confidence.
They are also demanding an overhaul of the Mets leadership team, an urgent and long overdue reform of the police complaints system and a reshuffle of the Independent Office for Unfit Police Conduct.
Here, we unveil their letter to the Prime Minister …
We are writing to you as a group of concerned people seeking urgent and long-awaited reform of the police service, the police complaints system and, in particular, the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS).
Our stories and individual experiences are very different, but we have all been victims of the incompetence and malfeasance that permeates the leadership of the MPS.
This includes racial discrimination, systemic corruption, and the irresponsible and unwarranted harassment of innocent people.
After decades of equivocation and inertia, we call for immediate and decisive action from your administration.
We reluctantly became public figures as a result of our experiences, but we are determined to use our voices to push for reform.
This is the only way to restore confidence in the police services of our capital, and to ensure that these injustices do not happen again.
First, there must be accountability.
After decades of investigation and numerous independent inquiries led by judges, the extent and exact nature of the failures within the Metropolitan Police Service have become a public matter.
Yet not a single individual has been held responsible for this catalog of errors.
Baroness Lawrence, Nick Bramall, Alastair Morgan, Harvey Proctor, Michael McManus, Paul Gambaccini and Lady Brittan
Dame Cressida Dick, who has presided over a culture of incompetence and cover-up, must not have her contract extended and must be properly investigated for her conduct, as well as her predecessors and those around her, who ‘she named and have questions to answer.
She should be replaced by someone appointed from outside London, through a genuinely independent and transparent process.
Second, there must be oversight.
A system that allows the police to set the parameters for investigating their own misconduct, as was and is the case after Operation Midland, is clearly broken.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is supposed to oversee complaints against the police, is clearly inadequate for its mission as currently structured.
A functioning governance system must be in place, led by a credible person trained in the law, and they must have the powers to investigate and hold the police to account.
The IOPC Funds must themselves be duly accountable to the Minister of the Interior with an independent oversight mechanism.
Finally, we would like to request an urgent meeting with you and the Home Secretary to discuss these issues and ensure that meaningful reform is implemented within a reasonable timeframe.
We share the collective concern that the leaders of the Metropolitan Police Service will continue to act as if they are above the law and that the general public does not have a viable avenue of redress.
We are convinced that these issues can be addressed through constructive dialogue.
As Premier, you have the opportunity to begin the process of change and improvement that will restore confidence in our policing.
Sign,
Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon
Lady Brittan of Spennithorne
Alastair morgan
Paul Gambaccini
Nicolas bramall
Michael mcmanus
Harvey Proctor
