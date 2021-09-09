Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi again announced the lockdown due to the third wave? Here is a fact check of YouTube video thumbnails with fake news





New Delhi, September 9: A named YouTube channel DNS News has several videos with thumbnails suggesting the lockdown has been re-imposed in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The thumbnails of the videos contain texts in Hindi claiming that a lockdown has been imposed due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the videos are widely distributed, PIB Fact Check today released a clarification saying that this is fake news.False post claiming COVID-19 is a bacterium that can be cured with aspirin goes viral, GDP fact check debunks it. The thumbnail of one of the videos on DNS News‘ The YouTube channel shows a screenshot of a news channel show. It reads: “Teesri laher by Modi ka elan, PM Modi ne lockdown ka diya aadesh (PM Modi announced the lockdown due to wave three.) “Another video thumbnail shows text that says:”Teesri laher by PM Modi ka bhayankar elan, phir se lockdown (Dangerous announcement from PM Modi on the third wave, another confinement imposed). “Group administrators of WhatsApp and other social media platforms will be held responsible for spreading false information about COVID-19, according to Mumbai police. As the videos go viral on social media platforms, PIB Fact Check, a dedicated platform that combats disinformation related to government programs and policies, debunked the claims. “Thumbnails of videos on the YouTube channel named DNS News show false allegations about the third wave, the lockdown and closure of schools and colleges. The videos are misleading,” GDP Fact Check tweeted. Fact Check Thumbnails With Fake News About Lockdown: #Youtube # Covid19 , – #PIBFactCheck pic.twitter.com/AgShhtzxg2 GDP Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 9, 2021 If you click on any of the videos you will hear unrelated speeches from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that have nothing to do with the third wave of COVID-19 or the lockdown. Readers are advised not to share such videos and always check official websites and social media accounts for authentic news and information. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on September 09, 2021 at 1:53 PM IST. For more information and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment, and Fashion life, connect to our website Latestly.com).

