Little boy cuts inauguration ribbon in front of Turkish President – Watch viral video





Boy cuts inaugural ribbon in front of Turkish President | Photo credit: YouTube Highlights A little boy cut the inauguration ribbon in front of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan A video of the same has gone viral on social media The little boy realized his mistake and held the two pieces of the ribbon in his hands for the president to cut it again A little boy stole the show at an inauguration ceremony after cutting the ribbon in front of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Erdogan was invited to inaugurate a motorway tunnel during his opening ceremony in Turkey. However, before the Turkish president could cut the inauguration ribbon, a little boy got impatient and cut it with a pair of scissors he was holding in his hand. An excerpt from the incident went viral on social media. In the video, a group of children can be seen standing with Erdogan and other officials on stage. As the announcements are made, a boy standing right in front of the president cuts the ribbon. The boy quickly realizes his mistake and holds the two pieces of the ribbon in place. Watch the video here: Erdogan, who had noticed that the boy had cut the ribbon, patted him on the head. The boy smiled back at her. The president then cut off the already cut ribbon and gave a “high five” to the children standing around him. The video went viral on social media platforms, with netizens having fun with the adorable boy. Some said cutting the ribbon was not just for Erdogan as several children were holding scissors. “This kid didn’t steal the show because this job wasn’t just Erdoan’s job. The kids are supposed to cut the tape, several of them have scissors in their hands. This kid was just too early and didn’t cut it off with the other kids, ”one user said.

