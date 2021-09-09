Imran Khan’s Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar program gathers momentum





The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released data indicating that the government’s flagship profit margin subsidy program, commonly referred to as Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG), has gained momentum.

In its statement, the State Bank said that since the launch of the program, requests for Rs154 billion had been received under the program, and among these, the banks had approved housing finance of up to Rs59 billion. by the end of August 2021.

Bank financing under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar government's affordable housing program is gaining momentum. Until August 31, 21, banks approved loans worth 59 billion rupees and have already disbursed 11.5 billion rupees. Disbursements increased by 3.8 billion rupees or 49% during August 21.

– SBP (@StateBank_Pak) September 8, 2021

The statement said that the pace of disbursements under the MPMG program has also accelerated, which was initially slow due to various factors, including the availability of housing units.

For the month of August, disbursements under the program reached 11.49 billion rupees, compared to 7.71 billion rupees in August, an increase of 49% month on month.

The Central Bank also provided details of which banks approved the loans, showing that Meezan Bank leads the way, with loans worth 9.53 billion rupees approved by the bank, followed closely by the Standard Chartered Bank, with 9.49 billion rupees. loans approved. Lagging behind, Habib Bank Limited is in third place with 5.08 billion rupees in approved loans.

On the other hand, if we look at the three main disbursers of financing, the first position is occupied by Bank Alfalah, with Rs 1.31 billion disbursed. It should be mentioned that Bank Alfalah is also in fourth position when it comes to loan approvals.

The second disbursement is the Meezan Bank, with 1.22 billion rupees disbursed, followed by the National Bank of Pakistan with loans worth 1.15 billion rupees disbursed. Standard Chartered disbursed 1.13 billion rupees, followed by BankIslami, with loans worth 0.78 billion rupees disbursed among applicants.

The statement read: On average, to date, banks have approved 38 percent of the amount applied and 19 percent of the approved amount has been disbursed. He added that the acceptance rate has increased in recent months as lending banks have invested in the procedures and technology has been put in place to process applications for the program.

SBP notes that banks have disbursed amounts at different stages of construction or purchase, so the pace of disbursement depends on the speed of construction and completion of the purchasing process.

What this means for the masses

KASB Securities CEO AAH Soomro took to Twitter to comment on the data. He said that the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar program is one of the best projects launched by the government.

He added: With borrowers able to borrow at cheaper single interest rates for the first 5 and 10 years – similar to rental yields – housing has become within reach. Despite the increase in construction costs. Connectivity via public transport will link the suburbs to the city center.

Mr Soomro said that one of the benefits of buying through a financial institution like banks is that the risk of fraud is mitigated as banks do their due diligence on the property.

One of the benefits of buying through financial services is that banks do their due diligence on the legality of ownership. The risks of fraud are almost non-existent. Banks are incentivized and covered by the government to lend. SBP also gave the goals. So the rush.

– AAH Soomro (@AAHSoomro) September 8, 2021

Speaking of the shortcomings encountered in this program, he said that the masses will reap real benefits from the MPMG program when the land has clean documentation and is cheaper. Likewise, he said the majority of Pakistan’s economy is cash-based and people are unable to provide bank statements, a requirement under this program.

Finally, he said, while innovative ways of scoring (Pakistani majority making money) are expected, lenders can continue to avoid lending to people in the informal sector unless they there is no credible means of recovering losses.

He said, however, that this was a step in the right direction and that housing was on the rise.

While "innovative ways" of credit scoring are expected, lenders may continue to be reluctant to lend to people in the informal sector unless there is a credible way to recoup losses. That said, the needle has moved and the case is up. Land prices should be monitored.

– AAH Soomro (@AAHSoomro) September 8, 2021

