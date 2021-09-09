Afghanistan’s new Taliban government clearly has Pakistani flair and that’s bad news for India

Text size:

New Delhi: Afghanistan’s new interim government under Taliban dispensation is expected to be less friendly to India than its predecessors and move the country away from New Delhi. The situation is therefore more difficult for the government of Narendra Modi, which has decided not to recognize the Taliban government, according to several sources.

The Taliban government is a big shock to Prime Minister Modis Neighborhood First’s policies, as it has now become clear that Pakistan will play a much bigger role there, while India’s role is expected to diminish.

According to sources, while the Indian government has been careful enough to close its embassy in Kabul and the four consulates in Kandahar, Mazar-i-Sharif, Herat and Jalalabad, maintaining interpersonal relationships will also become extremely difficult.

The Taliban announced the interim government on Tuesday, three weeks after taking control of Kabul. The new cabinet ministers were actively involved in terrorist activity and therefore received UN sanctions, while the rest were on the FBI’s most wanted list.

Acting Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund was one of the main collaborators of the founder of the Taliban, Mullah Omar. Akhund, 71, co-founder of the Taliban, was sanctioned by the UN.

The two deputy prime ministers, Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, are also former Taliban fighters, and both are on the UN blacklist.

In addition, the Taliban have recruited three figures from the formidable Haqqani network into their new team. This has greatly worried the Modi government, which believes such a move could even jeopardize the India evacuation exercise, sources said.

India concerned about next steps in Afghanistan

Sources say India is now concerned about its next steps in Afghanistan, after investing heavily in the government of Ashraf Ghani, the former Afghan president who fled the country after the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15. .

These issues, and how the Modi government will deal with Afghanistan in the future, were discussed in a meeting Wednesday between national security adviser Ajit Doval and his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev.

Sources said at the meeting that Doval raised concerns about Pakistan’s growing role in Afghanistan and how that country can once again become a major hub for international terrorist networks.

Russia said the talks took place in light of what had been discussed between Prime Minister Modi and President Vladimir Putin, in an Aug. 24 telephone conversation, which focused on Afghanistan.

New cabinet slap the international community

According to experts, the makeup of the new Taliban cabinet clearly shows how heavily influenced it is by Pakistan, which is why ISI chief Faiz Hameed was seen in Kabul last week.

The new cabinet is a slap in the face of the entire international community, as 17 of them are on the UN sanctions list. It is a cabinet made in Pakistan and for Pakistan, and which has little to do with Afghanistan or governance. It looks more like a parade down the ramp of a terrorist spectacle, Amar Sinha, former Foreign Secretary and former Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan, told ThePrint.

DG ISI came to bless her and make sure their boys got everything they wanted. It must be a serious compromise for the ISI not to see Sirajuddin Haqqani as the head of government or the head of state, Sinha said, adding that India should be deeply concerned about this normalization of terror and terrorists in his neighborhood.

Obviously, the rules governing terrorist organizations, whether within the UN or individual states like the United States, etc., have turned out to be just slips of paper. The message is clear, everyone for themselves. This development will also encourage many to use the cracks within the Taliban to create more proxies, he said.

Sinha also pointed out that the reason the Taliban appointed a

government is because, according to the Afghan constitution, ministers are appointed on an interim basis, which must then be approved by parliament. But in the case of the Taliban, there is no parliament, so they will need international legitimacy for appointments.

Meanwhile, theUS Department of StateOn Wednesday, he expressed concern over the Taliban’s new interim government because of the affiliations and backgrounds of those who have been appointed key ministers.

According to former Indian Foreign Minister Kanwal Sibal, the new Afghan government will ensure that the country’s door remains firmly closed for India.

The Taliban are going to have a big problem in Afghanistan. They are relying on Pakistan again and will again sink into turmoil and internal strife, and by that, ISIS will eventually gain a stronger foothold, Sibal said.

Commitment is not an endorsement

However, according to Commodore C. Uday Bhaskar, director of the Society for Policy Studies, India should engage with the new administration in Afghanistan.

The composition of the interim government in Kabul is clearly more oriented towards Pakistan, so it will be less empathetic towards India and its core interests. Even in the context of Afghanistan’s domestic politics, this interim team is heavily dominated by the Pashtuns and is not as inclusive, which is contrary to what the Taliban has committed to the international community, Bhaskar said. .

Even within the Taliban, dominant ministries were handed over to the more inflexible and anti-Western factions that were nurtured in Kandahar than those represented in Doha. So there are several layers to this government. The real litmus test will be how they govern the Afghan people and how citizens, especially women, accept or resist the Taliban and their ideology, he added.

From India’s point of view, I believe that engagement is necessary. Commitment is not approval. Afghanistan is a test for India to demonstrate its keen sense of managing regional challenges, and thus strengthen its claim to be at the high table. The BRICS summit is an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to define a consensual strategy for Afghanistan with Russia and China and to ensure that the South Asian region is not affected by the Taliban and the ecosystem they create.

(Edited by Shreyas Sharma)

