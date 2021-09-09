New business idea for South Africa is debt relief for climate goals





(Bloomberg) – Politicians and academics are turning their attention to a new trade rhetoric for South Africa: debt relief in exchange for progress towards global climate goals.

The concept of debt for the climate, which was launched by the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva in April, has been echoed by South African Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo and the South African Communist Party, which makes part of the country’s ruling coalition. The IMF plans to raise the idea at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow in November.

Proponents of the proposal hope creditors can be persuaded that climate change is such a pressing global problem that developing country debts are worth forgiving to help pay for costly transitions to cleaner energy. Although such initiatives have been attempted before, they have never been achieved on the scale that South Africa would seek.

The initiative would have multiple benefits for Africa’s largest greenhouse gas emitter. South Africa’s finances have been hit hard by its debt-ridden power company, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which has demanded repeated bailouts and cash injections. The government is also seeking funding to switch Eskom from primarily coal-fired energy to cleaner renewable energy.

The price to pay for this transition would be astronomical, however, costing up to 400 billion rand (28 billion dollars), according to Masondo, the deputy finance minister. According to his proposal, R146-213 billion of sovereign debt should be canceled or deferred, allowing the government to inject equity into Eskom, help it secure green financing and shut down polluting power plants.

Private creditors

This is not about debt restructuring and private creditors or bondholders would not need to have their hair cut, Masondo told Bloomberg on Wednesday. It should be a voluntary act by current or new debt holders, or climate-focused financiers, to support South Africa’s energy transition.

The South African Treasury said Masondos’ comments are his personal opinions and not government policy. The South African Communist Party central committee said in an Aug. 29 statement that it welcomed the idea of ​​swapping debt for green finance, which would allow Eskom to simultaneously switch to renewables and s ‘tackle the burden of its debt.

Mark Swilling, vice-president of the Public Development Bank of Southern Africa and advocate for debt-climate swap, sees climate funds managed by institutions such as the World Bank as potential donors. Major asset managers who are trying to shed their ecological footprint could also help, he said.

We’re going to have to spend a lot of money to get ourselves out of trouble and there are people who recognize that, said Swilling, who is also co-director of the Stellenbosch Universitys Center for Complex Systems in Transition. Everyone wants this to happen, they need a role model.

Debt transactions linked to environmental objectives have already been carried out, albeit on more modest scales. In 1992, Poland accepted environmental concessions in exchange for the cancellation of a $ 3 billion debt it owed to the Paris Club of creditors. In 2017, $ 30 million in debt Seychelles owed to the Paris Club and South African creditors was canceled after agreeing to take conservation action.

Transition plan

Pakistan is also breaking new ground in climate finance and plans to issue a billion dollar nature performance bond this year, according to Malik Amin Aslam, climate change adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Swilling said that while other countries, including Indonesia – a big consumer of coal – could be candidates for debt cancellation, South Africa has the advantage of being smaller and having a more sophisticated financial system.

Any deal should ideally be at the government level to avoid fears that Eskom will default, Swilling warned.

You don’t want creditors to smell blood, he says.

A South African swap would primarily target governments focused on climate change, but, with the right structure, could also attract investment from companies striving to meet net zero or offset commitments, Masondo said. New creditors could buy small portions of the foreign debt and then write them off in exchange for the South African government’s meeting emission reduction targets, he said.

High debt levels can delay what is urgently needed – an acceleration of the energy transition, Masondo said. A deal in South Africa would create a model for other middle-income, coal-dependent transition economies.

