Jokowi receives report from vaccination team using boat during flooding in Wajo





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reviewed vaccinations in Wajo, South Sulawesi (South Sulawesi). Jokowi After receiving a report, the team of vaccinators had to use a boat to cross the floodwaters to the homes of residents who wanted to be vaccinated. Jokowi’s dialogue with the team of vaccinators in Wajo was posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube account on Thursday (09/09/2021). Jokowi first said that the vaccination process in Wajo went smoothly today. “I saw that everything was going well and we hope that more and more vaccinated students will speed up the face-to-face learning process, which we hope will start as soon as possible. I asked here earlier that it all started face to face. – face to face learning, face to face learning because we want kids to start right away. learn in school, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi then hosted 21 Wajo schools via videoconference. The UPTD team of vaccinators Puskesmas Belawa had the first round of transmitting the vaccination process in their region. “We also need to let you know that most of our work areas have been affected by the flooding, so preparations are being made from house to house by boat,” said the representative of the vaccinator team. Jokowi appreciated the team of vaccinators who came to the houses. Home vaccination services will make life easier for residents, Jokowi said. “If done door-to-door, door-to-door vaccination will provide a better service. If you cannot come to the vaccination site, you better get the ball,” Jokowi said. In addition, Jokowi received a report from the SMKN 1 Wajo team of vaccinators. One of the teams of vaccinators said the total vaccination target was almost 1,000 people. “The total target of 919 people who have been vaccinated is 30 people, our target today is 220 people and the rest, God willing, we will try to cover this week,” the team of vaccinators said. . See also the video ‘Atmosphere of vaccination in Garut to accelerate the implementation of the PTM’:

