What’s Turkey’s longest game in Afghanistan?

Before the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, Turkey and the United States were discussing a Turkish proposal to manage and maintain security at Kabul International Airport. The Taliban vehemently opposed any continued Turkish military presence in part because they viewed it with suspicion. For the Taliban, Bokhari said, Turkey’s pledge to stay in the country was seen as a veiled attempt by Washington to maintain a hold as well.

However, as the US withdrawal continued, the Taliban changed their tone and said they would be happy to get Turkish assistance at the airport, but without its military forces. This about-face reflects a new reality for the Taliban, not least because of their hopes for greater international recognition and their urgent need for economic assistance, Bokhari said. The Taliban cannot afford to say no to Turkey’s offers, he said.

In Turkey, Afghanistan is a sensitive subject. Fears of Afghan refugees traveling to Turkey and weariness of foreign interventions have created another political rift between the Turkish opposition and the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogans. For those in the opposition, especially the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which recently adopted anti-migrant rhetoric against Erdogan, there is nothing to be gained for Turkey by staying in Afghanistan.

Bokhari disagrees. He said an influx of Afghan refugees will not happen immediately as there is no direct border with Turkey as was the case with Syria. On the contrary, Afghanistan represents an opportunity for Turkey to expand its influence in a region where it has long struggled to stifle its presence.

Turkey wants long-term access to Central Asia, Bokhari said. Afghanistan is a starting point for them.

But before Turkey can begin to move in this direction, Afghanistan must be stabilized. The Taliban are negotiating with Afghan officials from other factions over the composition of a new government. There is also the question of a resistance movement against the Taliban in the Panjshir valley where the rebels rally around the flag of the National Liberation Front, led by former vice-president Amrullah Saleh and local warlord Ahmad Shah. Massoud.

Bokhari notes that Turkey does not have the level of closeness that some countries have with the Taliban, but they make up for it by bringing their own set of ideological and diplomatic advantages.

The Taliban is a movement that sits at the extreme extreme of Sunni Islamism. Like Qatar, a powerful ally of Turkey and an interlocutor of the Taliban to the rest of the world, Erdogan’s Turkey has been a staunch supporter of Islamist politics. In a speech in July, Erdogan pointed out that Turkey has no problem with the ideology of the Taliban.

Bokhari says the statement was the Turkish leadership’s way of seducing the Taliban to drop their suspicions. He said Erdogan, who has been in power for nearly two decades, is a role model for a successful Islamist who could attract the Taliban to learn if he sincerely wishes to moderate his deserved reputation for brutality.

Unlike Qatar, Turkey also has its own diplomatic card to play; a link with Europe.

The European Union is addressing concerns within its own ranks over a possible influx of Afghan refugees. Since the fall of Kabul, its leaders have spoken of the role that Turkey could play in managing migratory flows to Europe. But Erdogan said he would not play the role of a warehouse for refugees. Ankara has also rejected any EU policies mimicking the 2016 migration deal that saw billions of euros pouring into Turkish coffers in return for limiting the influx of Syrian refugees.

Bokhari said refugee anxiety may be more pronounced in the EU than in Turkey. So Turkey could seek to leverage European paranoia over refugees to show what it can do for Afghanistan under the Taliban.

The Turks will signal to the Taliban that we can bring you things from Europe and champion your cause, so play with us, Bokhari said.