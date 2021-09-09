China increasingly rejects English and outside ideas

The president of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing came under fire this summer after sending each new student a Chinese copy of Ernest Hemingways The Old Man and the Sea. He wrote in a letter that he wanted students to learn courage and perseverance. Some social media users have questioned why he would choose the work of an American author or why he did not encourage students to study for the rise of China.

In some cases, the orthodoxy of the Communist Party replaces foreign texts. Elementary schools in Shanghai may not take English tests, but a new textbook on Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Features for a New Era will be compulsory in elementary, middle and secondary schools in Shanghai. the city starting this month. Each student is required to take a weekly course for one semester.

The Communist Party is stepping up ideological control and nationalist propaganda, an effort that could go back to the 1950s and 1960s, when the country was closed to much of the world and political campaigns outweighed economic growth. A nationalist essay Widely reported last week by Chinese state media, cited the barbaric and fierce attacks the United States has started to launch against China.

Until a few years ago, the Chinese government still placed emphasis on learning a foreign language. The teaching of foreign languages ​​in China cannot be weakened. Instead, it should be strengthened, wrote the Communist Party’s official newspaper, Peoples Daily, in 2019. The article reports that nearly 200 million Chinese students took foreign language courses in 2018, from elementary schools to universities. The vast majority of them were learning English.

Business and Economy Update Sep 8, 2021, 6:19 pm ET

For a long time, the ability to read and speak English was seen as the key to well-paying jobs, study abroad opportunities, and better access to information.

When Mr. Li studied law in Beijing in the late 1970s, the country had just emerged from the tumultuous Cultural Revolution. He and his classmates wanted to learn Western laws, but most of the books were in English, said Tao Jingzhou, Mr. Lis’s classmate and lawyer in Beijing now. Their teachers encouraged them to learn English and translate original works into Chinese.