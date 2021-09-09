Politics
China increasingly rejects English and outside ideas
A student at Peking University Law School in 1978, Li Keqiang kept the two pockets of his jacket filled with handwritten scraps of paper. An English word was written on one side, recalls a former classmate, and the corresponding Chinese version was written on the other.
Mr. Li, now Chinese Premier, was part of the Chinese learning English craze. A magazine called Learning English sold half a million subscriptions that year. In 1982, around 10 million Chinese households equivalent owned by Chinese television at the time watched Follow me, a BBC English language learning program with phrases like: What’s your name? My name is Jeanne.
It’s hard to overstate the role English has played in changing China’s social, cultural, economic, and political landscape. English is almost synonymous with China’s reform and openness policies, which have transformed an impoverished and sealed off nation into the world’s second-largest economy.
That’s why many were shocked when education authorities in Shanghai, the country’s most cosmopolitan city, last month banned local elementary schools from holding final English exams.
Generally speaking, Chinese authorities are easing the workload on schoolchildren, in an effort to ease the burden on families and parents. Yet many Chinese interested in English cannot help but view the Shanghai decision as a step backwards against the language and against Western influence in general and a further step towards opening up to the world.
Many call the phenomenon reversing gears, or Chinas Great Leap Backward, an allusion to the disastrous industrialization campaign of the late 1950s, which resulted in the worst man-made famine in human history.
Last year, Chinese education authorities banned primary and secondary schools from using foreign textbooks. A government advisor advised this year, the country’s annual college entrance exam will stop testing English. New restrictions this summer on for-profit after-school tutoring channels have affected businesses that have been teaching English for years.
Original English and translated books are also discouraged at universities, especially in more sensitive subjects, such as journalism and constitutional studies, according to professors who spoke on condition of anonymity. Three of them complained that the quality of some government-authorized textbooks suffered because some authors were chosen for their seniority and party loyalty instead of their academic qualifications.
The president of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing came under fire this summer after sending each new student a Chinese copy of Ernest Hemingways The Old Man and the Sea. He wrote in a letter that he wanted students to learn courage and perseverance. Some social media users have questioned why he would choose the work of an American author or why he did not encourage students to study for the rise of China.
In some cases, the orthodoxy of the Communist Party replaces foreign texts. Elementary schools in Shanghai may not take English tests, but a new textbook on Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Features for a New Era will be compulsory in elementary, middle and secondary schools in Shanghai. the city starting this month. Each student is required to take a weekly course for one semester.
The Communist Party is stepping up ideological control and nationalist propaganda, an effort that could go back to the 1950s and 1960s, when the country was closed to much of the world and political campaigns outweighed economic growth. A nationalist essay Widely reported last week by Chinese state media, cited the barbaric and fierce attacks the United States has started to launch against China.
Until a few years ago, the Chinese government still placed emphasis on learning a foreign language. The teaching of foreign languages in China cannot be weakened. Instead, it should be strengthened, wrote the Communist Party’s official newspaper, Peoples Daily, in 2019. The article reports that nearly 200 million Chinese students took foreign language courses in 2018, from elementary schools to universities. The vast majority of them were learning English.
Business and Economy
For a long time, the ability to read and speak English was seen as the key to well-paying jobs, study abroad opportunities, and better access to information.
When Mr. Li studied law in Beijing in the late 1970s, the country had just emerged from the tumultuous Cultural Revolution. He and his classmates wanted to learn Western laws, but most of the books were in English, said Tao Jingzhou, Mr. Lis’s classmate and lawyer in Beijing now. Their teachers encouraged them to learn English and translate original works into Chinese.
Mr. Li became a member of a group that translated the book The Due Process of Law, by Lord Denning, the British jurist.
In the 1980s and 1990s, young Chinese from many cities gathered in English corners to speak a foreign language. Some brave ones, including future Alibaba founder Jack Ma, started conversations with the few English-speaking overseas visitors to improve their conversational skills.
With the development of the Internet, a generation of Chinese learned English through television series like Friends and The Big Bang Theory.
Some businessmen have found gold in teaching English or offering instructions on how to take tests in the language. New Oriental Education and Technology, a Beijing-based company, has become such a cultural phenomenon that it has inspired a blockbuster film, American dreams in China. The hero taught English as many have learned in China, such as memorizing the Chinese word ambulance for I cant die. (Au bu neng si.)
Senior Chinese leaders prided themselves on their English. Former President Jiang Zemin recited Lincolns Gettysburg Speech in his 2000 interview with 60 Minutes and told aggressive Hong Kong reporters their questions were too simple, sometimes naive. As recently as 2013, Premier Li delivered a speech partly in English in Hong Kong.
English has lost its luster after the 2008 financial crisis. Xi Jinping, the Supreme Leader of China, does not seem to speak it.
Now, English has become one of the signs of suspicious foreign influence, a fear fueled by nationalist propaganda that has only worsened since the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, China’s ties with the outside world are severed one by one.
Chinese border control authority noted in August that, as part of the procedures to fight the pandemic, it would suspend the issuance and renewal of passports, except in cases of emergency and necessity. Chinese middle-class citizens with expired passports are wondering if they will be able to travel abroad even after the pandemic.
Some residents of the eastern city of Hangzhou who received phone calls from abroad immediately received calls from the local police, who asked if they were scams. Academics and journalists who participated in an exchange program sponsored by the Japanese Foreign Ministry were labeled traitors and asked to apologize in early summer.
For Chinese people who are trying to keep their relationships abroad, it may seem like the end of an era. Stock prices of education giant New Oriental fell in July after the Beijing government announced crackdowns on after-school tutoring services. The Shanghai government’s announcement was hailed online by some nationalist circles.
But until China closes its door to the outside world, English will still be seen by many as crucial to unlocking success. After the Shanghai announcement, an online survey with around 40,000 responses found that around 85% of those polled agreed that students should continue to learn English no matter what.
The Covid-19 and the tensions between the two countries have affected the flow of Chinese students to American universities. Yet the U.S. Embassy in Beijing noted it had issued 85,000 student visas since May.
A Shanghai lawyer with a nationalist bent wrote on his verified Weibo account that he would like his daughter to learn English well because English would be useful for China’s economic growth.
When can Chinese people stop learning English? he asked, then answered his own question: when China becomes a leader in the most advanced technologies and the world has to follow suit.
Then, he writes, foreigners can come and learn Chinese.
