GOR vs FIG Dream11 team prediction: check captain, vice captain and probable playing XIs for ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 game, September 9, 4:00 p.m. IST





GOR vs FIG Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 game between Gorkha 11 vs Fighters CC: In the 14th game of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021, Gorkha 11 will face Fighters CC. The match is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. IST on September 9, Thursday at Cartaxo Cricket Ground.

Gorkha 11 is enjoying a great race in the T10 Championship. The team are currently at the top of the table as they have won their two league games so far. Gorkha kicked off his campaign in the 2021 edition of ECS T10 Cartaxo with a victory over Oeiras CC by three wickets. The team followed with another victory over Malo CC by nine points. Entering the contest on Thursday, Gorkha will look to continue his winning streak.

CC fighters, on the other hand, are having a decent run. The team lost two league games while winning as many matches. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins. However, they now appear to have lost their intrigue as the Fighters enter the game on Thursday after losing their last two games. The franchise will be keen to make a comeback on Thursday with a win over the table tops.

Before the match between Gorkha 11 and Fighters CC; here’s all you need to know:

GOR vs FIG Broadcasting

ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will not be broadcast in India

GOR vs FIG Live Stream

The match between GOR and FIG is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GOR vs FIG match details

The 14th game of the ECS T10 Cartaxo 2021 will see Gorkha 11 play against Fighters CC at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground at 4:00 p.m. IST on Thursday, September 9.

GOR team prediction vs FIG Dream11

Captain Imran Rao

Vice-captain – Imran Khan-II

Suggestion to play XI for GOR vs FIG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Counters: Arslan Naseem, Suman Ghimire

Drummers: Gagandeep- Singh, Mandeep- Singh Jr, Saddam Hossain Akbory

Versatile: Imran Khan-II, Balwinder -Singh, Imran Rao

Bowlers: Zohaib Sarwar, Parveen Singh jr, Rahul Bhardwaj

GOR vs FIG XI probable:

Gorkha 11: Absar Alam, Rahul Bhardwaj, Suman Ghimire (week), Imran Khan-II, Rahul Hudda, Parveen Singh, Amandeep Ghumman, Arslan Naseem, Keroon Kandel, Madhukar Thapa, Saddam Akbory

CC fighters: Gagandeep Singh, Deepu Mansurpuria, Varinder Virk, Ravi Ravi, Ravinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Gavie Dhillon (wk), Mandeep Singh, Imran Rao, Rana Sarwar, Balwinder Singh

Get all IPL and Cricket Score news here

