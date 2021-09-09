BRICS summit: Afghanistan risks dominating discussions | Business and Economy News

While the alliterative theme of this year’s BRICS summit is cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus, the conversations will likely be dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, security and Afghanistan.

For the second year in a row, on Thursday, the annual gathering of the world’s leading emerging economies, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (comprising the acronym BRICS) will be held virtually due of the pandemic.

The summit will be chaired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is expected to attend, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presence of Xi, who is selective about his appearances, is particularly important.

China is sending the signal that it still pursues a multipolar world, Ian Johnson, senior researcher for Chinese studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, told Al Jazeera. It is also part of China’s continued foreign policy to mitigate US influence in the world by pursuing other groupings of countries, such as the BRICS.

Old and new crises

The first BRIC summit was held in Russia in 2009. Born in the shadow of the global financial crisis, the rally which added South Africa a year later with an S in its acronym aimed to pool the emerging power of the world’s major emerging economies. for the benefit of every member and to spur global financial reform.

Today, the BRICS countries account for about a quarter of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Like their counterparts in developed economies, members of the BRICS are still grappling with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. But the recovery among them is far from equal, and all are facing headwinds from disruption linked to the virus.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, rebounded strongly from last year’s COVID-19 hit. The latest good news came on Tuesday when government data showed exports had grown at a faster rate than expected last month.

India, which suffered a devastating second wave of COVID-19 earlier this year, is on track to record the world’s fastest growing by the end of the year, while the Russian economy has regained its pre-pandemic strength.

Brazil and South Africa are the laggards of the group. Brazil’s economy unexpectedly contracted in the three months ending in June, and political turmoil further darkens the outlook. South Africa’s economy grew 1.2 percent in the second quarter, but a contraction is expected in the third quarter after deadly riots swept the country.

In some ways, the BRICS group has received waning attention over time since its formation, Miles Kahler, senior researcher for global governance at the Council on Foreign Relations, told Al Jazeera. Since well before the COVID pandemic, a number of economies have experienced serious problems.

Afghanistan

While there is much to be gained from mutual cooperation, relations between the five BRICS countries are marked by shifting alliances and divergent strategic interests, especially with regard to Afghanistan.

Obviously, the big regional problem is Afghanistan, Kahler said. It will be very interesting to see if the meeting has a positive value in coordinating their policies with Afghanistan now dominated by the Taliban.

But cooperation could prove difficult.

It’s hard to come to an agreement on something like Afghanistan, Johnson said. They [BRICS nations] share an interest in ensuring that extremism does not take root in Afghanistan as it did before September 11. It would unify them, but beyond that, they have different interests.

China’s biggest worry in Afghanistan, analysts say, is the possibility that a security vacuum could cause unrest within its own borders.

China has a border with Afghanistan and is probably the most concerned and has the most at stake, Johnson said.

Beijing also has potentially beneficial economic ties it could deepen and develop with the new Taliban government, such as mining and extracting Afghan mineral deposits, including rare earth minerals that are essential for manufacturing. high-tech.

Although the Indian Foreign Ministry did not specify which regional issues will be addressed at the summit, in the presence of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Afghanistan is expected to be high on its agenda.

India has supported the former US-backed Afghan government, while its rival and neighbor Pakistan has more of a relationship with the Taliban, making the stakes higher for New Delhi.

On Wednesday, just hours after the Taliban announced their new interim government, Doval met with his Russian counterpart, General Nikolai Patrushev, to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Indian media reported.

India warns Afghanistan could become a safe haven for armed combatant groups. She is especially worried about the situation in Kashmir, a predominantly Muslim region of which she administers only a part, where a rebellion has been brewing for years.

India is also a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or quad, with Australia, Japan and the United States, which are increasingly concerned about China’s behavior.

It doesn’t make it easy or so easy for them to cooperate under the BRICS or any other framework, Kahler said.

Tensions are also still high between China and India over the border clashes last winter. The violence may have ceased for now, but it still looks more like unstable detente than a firm commitment to peaceful non-combative resolutions, analysts say.