38th Haornas, the president hopes that there will be a synergy to create a modern sports industry





Tribunnews.com reporter Abdul Majid TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo, who was at the State Palace, attended the 38th National Sports Day (Haornas) online. On this occasion, President Jokowi said he was proud of the achievements of Indonesian athletes who had just made Indonesia proud at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. “First of all, I wish you a happy 38th National Sports Day to all Indonesian sportsmen, all Indonesians who always support the progress of sport in Indonesia. We commemorate this year’s Haornas commemoration with a happy record of medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, “Jokowi said in his remarks Thursday (9/9/2021). “This achievement certainly inspires the whole nation, not to make us proud but also to trigger the birth of brighter achievements in the future. Deep appreciation and gratitude for the hard work of the athletes, the perseverance of the coaches who thus develop great talents that they can make the nation proud of. Jokowi, who has just signed the Presidential Regulations on the Grand Conception of National Sports (DBON), understands very well that sporting achievements do not just appear. The long process of sustainable development from upstream to downstream must be truly targeted so that it can produce the best talents in the field of sport. For this reason, with the existence of this DBON, the President asks all the agencies involved to actually manage it. “We have excellent seeds in various sports, badminton, weight lifting, archery, rock climbing, shooting, karate, taekwondo, cycle racing, track and field, rowing, swimming and artistic gymnastics as well as two other sports that must be well prepared, namely pencak silat and wushu, ”Jokowi said. “For this, I invite stakeholders to work together to create an increasingly modern sports industry ecosystem, organize various healthy sports competitions and stimulate success, find top talent from an early age so that ‘They are becoming a solid base for moving the world of sport in Indonesia forward, “he said.

