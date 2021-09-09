Paralympic athlete Devendra Jhajharia recalls meeting Prime Minister Modi, reveals he “had to sell mother’s jewelry in 2004 (VIDEO)





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Thursday and congratulated the 19 Paralympians who brought laurels to the country with their spectacular performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. This year, the Paralympians have won a total of 19 medals, which is well above the medals won in the past 53 years taken together. Devendra Jhajharia, who won a silver medal in the javelin throw, recalled his interaction with PM Modi and shared his thoughts on what this meeting meant for him and for other athletes. “PM Modi welcomed us all to his residence. We were all delighted to meet him. I personally welcomed Modi, ”he said. “PM Modi first asked me about my daughter. He also asked me if I had taken him to Gujarat. I told him that as time was limited I could not do it, but surely I would in the near future. ‘Achcha lagta hai…’ Paralympian #DevendraJhajharia praised the PM arenarendramodiMotivational words for sportsmen.@DevJhajharia pic.twitter.com/ml48LXAvM1 Asianet Newsable (@AsianetNewsFR) September 9, 2021 Javelin throw medalist recounts 2014 Paralympic Games Sharing his thoughts on Prime Minister Modi himself meeting the Olympic medalist and cheering them on for an impressive show in Tokyo, he said: “It’s good that the prime minister of the country is motivating his players in this way. I still remember years ago in 2004 I participated in the Paralympic Games but had to fork out my own pocket money for it, I also had to sell my mother’s jewelry, said the javelin medalist. But now everything has changed and a new India has arrived. Today, the government has made all facilities available to para-athletes, ”he concluded, he added. Devendra Jhajharia won silver in the men’s standing event (F46) Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia won the silver medal in the men’s standing javelin (F46) event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. He also recorded his personal best throw of 64.35.

Following his superb show, PM Modi also congratulated him for adding a silver medal in Indias Kitty. Superb performance from @DevJhajharia! One of our most experienced athletes wins a silver medal. Devendra has always made India proud. Congratulations to him. Good luck with his future endeavors. #Paralympic Games pic.twitter.com/204B90fXbv Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

