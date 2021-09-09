



President Joko Widodo accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo inaugurated the Paselloreng dam in the Wajo regency, in the province of South Sulawesi, on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The dam, built since 2015 and equipped with the spillway of Irrigation Gilireng, is believed to support South Sulawesi as a national food barn. “This Paselloreng Dam costs 771 billion rupees and has been fitted with the Gilireng Irrigation Spillway which will be very useful in supporting South Sulawesi as a national food barn,” President Jokowi said in his remarks at the ‘inauguration. The president also explained that the Paselloreng dam is a dam with sufficient capacity of up to 138 million cubic meters and a flood area of ​​1,258 hectares. With this capacity, the Paselloreng dam would be able to irrigate 8,500 hectares of rice fields and increase the frequency of planting by local farmers. “We hope that the existing water supply will increase the frequency of planting which can be from 1 to 3 or 2 in order to increase the productivity of the land and, in the long term, we can hope to improve the well-being of the farmers,” he said. he added. In addition, the Paselloreng Dam is also considered to provide other benefits to the community around the dam. Starting from water security, reducing the flooding of the Gilireng River by 489 meters per second and providing 145 liters of raw water per second to 6 sub-districts of Wajo Regency. “It also works, of course, for conservation areas which can be used for tourism and provide new income alternatives for the community,” the president said. The president also stressed that the government will continue to commit to providing a sustainable water supply to maintain national food security. One of the government’s commitments is being carried out by building 17 dams throughout Indonesia until next December. “We hope that with these existing dams we can once again strengthen and improve our food security,” he said. Accompanying the President and Ms. Iriana during the inauguration, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief of National Police, General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, Vice-President of Commission V DPR RI Andi Iwan Darmawan Aras, Plt. The Governor of South Sulawesi, Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, and Regent Wajo Amran Mahmud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/resmikan-bendungan-paselloreng-dan-bendung-gilireng-presiden-mendukung-sulawesi-selatan-sebagai-lumbung-pangan-nasional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos