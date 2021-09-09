Bin Laden’s prediction for Biden has come true?

At the very beginning of the 21st century, Osama bin Laden, consciously or not, positioned himself with the attacks of September 11 as one of his most important figures.

The attacks first served to undermine multicultural policies in relatively ethnically and religiously homogeneous European societies, which struggled against migration from other continents, ethnicities and religious backgrounds.

Changing global dynamics

In so doing, the attacks reshaped global politics and attitudes towards large numbers of people fleeing political and economic collapse instead of seeing them as victims of ill-conceived Western policies that backfired in ruled countries and countries. poorly managed by corrupt politicians and political and economic structures.

Identity wars and conflicts based on ethnic, cultural, linguistic or religious differences are, once started, the most powerful forces in human affairs. Along with the return of competition from the great powers, the eruption of identity politics is the most significant political feature of our time. This fateful combination does not bode well, said Wall Street Journal scholar and columnist Walter Russell Mead.

Mr. Mead highlighted a multitude of identity conflicts that have fractured Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon; spawned Arab Iranian, Kurdish, Azeri and Baloch separatist movements, encouraged Russian revisionist nationalism in Ukraine and the Caucasus; enabled cultural genocide in northwest China and fueled populist and far-right sentiment in Europe and the United States.

Two decades after September 11, the United States, exhausted by eternal wars, seems less willing to stand firm in its values ​​while rising powers like China pay little attention to what happens to multi-ethnic and multi-religious nations.

With all the well-deserved criticism and analysis of US foreign policy over the past decades, we will live to regret the decline in US ambition, said Sabina Cudic, a Bosnian parliamentarian worried about the threat of a fracture in the Bosnian federation. Herzegovina in Bosnak, Serbian and Croatian states.

American failures that will be remembered forever

The fallout from a change in attitude was evident in the West’s recent failure to anticipate a mass movement to Kabul airport following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and the takeover of the country. by the Taliban. The West’s initial reluctance to respond to the plight of those who cooperate with Western forces and institutions over the past two decades has compounded these failures.

It’s almost as if Mr. Bin Laden expected US President Joe Bidens to stumble when he ordered Al Qaeda in 2010 to target then-President Barak Obama during a visit to Afghanistan. , but not Mr. Biden, its vice president.

The reason to focus on them is that Obama is the leader of infidelity and automatically killing him will ensure that Biden will assume the presidency for the remainder of the term, as is the norm there. Biden is completely unprepared for the job, which will lead the United States into crisis, Bin Laden predicted.

The failures of the US-led Wests on their exit from Afghanistan two decades ago it undermined multiculturalism and open borders and strengthened populist and right-wing anti-migration and pro-nationalist forces in Europe as well as the United States, Asia and Africa, particularly against Muslims, Jews and people of color; and nationalism mixed with supremacism.

Western democracies are paying the price with the brutalization of debate and dialogue, the abandonment of civility and etiquette, and expressions of racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attitudes becoming less socially taboo and more common.

Of all the endless costs of terrorism, the most important is the least: what its struggle has cost our democracy. As America failed to recognize that the real threat was counterterrorism, not terrorism, says journalist and author Spencer Ackerman. Ackerman suggests in his latest book, Reign of Terror: How the 9/11 Era Destabilised America and Produced Trump, that the global war on terrorism with its associated use of torture, mass surveillance, militarism and Authoritarianism has created an environment suitable for bin Laden. vision to undermine Western ideals and sow confusion.

Understanding anti-Muslim sentiment

The anti-Muslim rhetoric that arose in the aftermath of 9/11 was a vehicle through which overt racism and overt bigotry were reintroduced into mainstream US politics, said Matt Duss, two-time presidential candidate. , Senator Bernie Sanders, Foreign Policy Advisor. I think it has normalized those kinds of statements about different groups of people, immigrants, Latinos, Asians, Blacks or whatever.

Attitude changes have made Western societies more vulnerable to intolerant, anti-pluralist and counter-revolutionary machinations from countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Alarmed by the strength of Islamic political groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood following the popular Arab uprisings of 2011, the Gulf states had no qualms about fueling anti-Muslim sentiment in Western countries, including France and the United States. Austria, to counter the Islamists and their supporters, Turkey and Qatar.

Anti-Muslim sentiment is reinforced by the lack of support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as much of the rest of the Muslim world for persecuted Muslim communities such as the Uyghurs in China, the Rohingya in Myanmar. and Bangladesh, and Muslims in Indian administered Kashmir.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are promoting their socially more flexible but autocratic versions of a moderate interpretation of Islam that preaches absolute obedience to the ruler. Both states use their interpretations to project themselves as leaders of moderation in the Muslim world in which they compete for religious soft power with each other as well as with Turkey, Qatar, Iran and Indonesia. , the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world.

The UAE narrative was deliberately crafted to appeal to a Western audience, especially America, in the aftermath of 9/11, the Islamist push of the Arab Spring and the rise of the Islamic State. Yet for Abu Dhabi, its crusade against Islam in the political space has another, more sinister goal: to depoliticize civil society while monopolizing socio-political power and authority in the hands of the state, he said. Gulf scholar Andreas Krieg. Mr. Krieg might as well have spoken of Saudi Arabia.

The irony is that religious soft power rivals unwittingly reinforce each other. Emirati and Saudi encouragement of Islamophobia in cooperation with populists and the European far right strengthens Iranian revolutionaries and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mr Erdogan presents himself as a pious leader who defends the rights of marginalized communities in the diaspora from black Turks back home who have been disenfranchised by the Turkish Kemalist elite, while Iran claims to represent the struggle of the oppressed and deprived of their rights.

Turkish nationalism tinged with Islamism

Right-wing populists and nationalists in Europe and elsewhere are the perfect foil for Mr. Erdogan. In turn, Mr. Erdogans calls on the Turkish diaspora to reject assimilation as fodder for the very groups that Mr. Erdogan ostensibly opposes.

In the end, it is two currents of the right that benefit from each other. Turkish nationalism tinged with Islamism on the one hand and anti-Islamic and anti-Turkish racism, which has spread throughout Europe and Austria in particular, on the other, said political scientist Thomas Schmidinge. He was talking about the situation in Austria which serves as a repeating example across Europe in which the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Turkey are waging covert campaigns against each other.

Mr. Bin Laden must have a smile on his face as the scene unfolds in Europe and the United States, whether the former al Qaeda leader is looking at the world from above or below. He may lament the plight of Muslims in much of the world, but the dismay in the West is probably greater, in part thanks to his murderous work, than he likely would have accomplished in his most imaginative dreams.

Dr James M. Dorsey is an award-winning journalist and scholar and senior researcher at the Middle East Institute, National University of Singapore. The article has been republished with permission of the author. The opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.