Kashmir Committee hails KPL’s resounding success





ISLAMABAD:

The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir paid tribute to the late Syed Ali Geelani on Wednesday, describing him as the father of the Kashmiri freedom struggle, and hailed the new leadership of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Massarat Alam Bhat.

The committee, at its 23rd meeting, chaired by its chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, praised the role of the government of Azad Kashmir, the armed forces and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the successful organization of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The meeting was attended by Secretary General of Defense Lt. Gen. (ret’d) Hilal Hussain, Secretary of the National Security Division Amir Hassan, Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar, Chairman of the KPL Arif Malik, KPL CEO Shehzad Chaudhry Azad Jammu and Kashmiri Prime Minister Sardar Qayyum Niazi and others.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, on Wednesday called on the world community to learn about Indian oppressive tactics against Kashmiri journalists to gag the Kashmiri media and the persecution of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in them. Indian prisons.

At the start of the meeting, participants offered Fateha for the deceased soul of Syed Ali Geelani.

Afridi paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Geelani, the father of the Kashmiri freedom struggle. Niazi also paid tribute to Geelani, saying he had taken Kashmir’s freedom struggle to the next level.

Read Pakistan attacks India for “inhuman and unjust” harassment of Geelani’s family

Afridi tabled a resolution to pay homage to the martyrs of Gilani and Kashmir, which was adopted unanimously. “This parliament which is the voice of the nation and of every household, every Pakistani offers Fateha and tributes to Syed Ali Geelani as well as to all those who sacrificed their lives for the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir,” said the resolution.

Another resolution passed by the committee welcomed the new president of APHC, Massarat Alam Bhat, vice president Syed Shabbir Shah and Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar and other officials and prayed for their success.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar informed the committee that the Foreign Ministry is pursuing the case related to the illegal guarding of the body of Syed Ali Geelani by the Indian occupation forces and the burial. strength.

“Pakistan is also monitoring the registration of a fake case against the family of the late Geelani under the black law of the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and will raise the issue in all global forums,” he said. declared the spokesperson.

“Kashmir is a national agenda. Pakistan is aware of the situation and action is being taken in this regard, ”the spokesperson told the committee, while informing it of the steps taken to highlight the Kashmir issue on international platforms. “The foreign missions have been fully activated. “

The AJK Prime Minister said that the way Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in all international forums was unprecedented in history and that the Kashmiris were very happy to see that they now had a strong and reasoned voice.

Afridi, the chairman of the committee, said Indian forces were involved in persecuting Kashmiri politicians in prisons, adding that India was committing war crimes against Kashmiris. “It is a shame that global human rights organizations are not taking action against the genocide of the Kashmiris in India.

Opposing the Indian persecution of journalists, the committee chairman said the occupation forces of Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) wanted to stop the footage coming from the region.

premier league

Briefing on the successful holding of the KPL, Afridi said the tournament sparked a revolution in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and people benefited at all levels – from economic activities and tourism to the social fabric of Kashmir.

Read more “Sad and disappointing”: Gibbs on BCCI’s threats to KPL

He praised the role of the AJK government, the armed forces, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the KPL leadership for making the event a resounding success. He said the KPL put Kashmir on the world sports map and sent a message across the world.

“Sport and culture bring people together, and the way the KPL has united the Kashmiris is unprecedented,” he said. “Pakistan was faced with a cultural invasion from India, but now Pakistan has started to showcase Pakistani culture and heritage to the world.”

PCB CEO Wasim Khan informed the committee of Indian pressure to scuttle the KPL. In his briefing, KPL President Arif Malik detailed the KPL’s success. The President of KPL and the franchise owners expressed their gratitude to Afridi for bringing the Kashmir cause to an international audience.

Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Niazi praised the Chairman of the Kashmir Committee and the KPL team for making the event a success. He said the KPL has created waves across the world and has promoted the cause of Kashmir on a global scale.

Referring to Defense Day, Shehryar Afridi paid tribute to the martyrs who gave their lives in 1965 and in other wars to defeat the enemy.

